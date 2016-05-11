Sykesville man arrested after allegedly screaming profanities, trying to steal alcohol

A Sykesville man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly attempted to forcefully steal a six-pack of beer from New York J&P Pizza in Sykesville.

Samuel Stephen Finnegan, 25, of the 1900 block of Pine Knob Road, is facing four charges of second-degree assault, two charges of endangering people/property while intoxicated, one count of malicious destruction of property and one count of disorderly conduct. He was held on $30,000 bond, which he was posted Wednesday, and was released.

Finnegan had been at the restaurant in the morning before going to work and had left drunk, according to a statement of charges. He returned later and tried to buy more alcohol, but the restaurant's staff declined to serve him. He started to curse at the staff and was asked to leave, according to a statement of charges.

Before leaving, Finnegan smashed a glass container against the side of a counter. He then left but returned several minutes later and "attempted to take a 6 pack of beer by force," according to the statement.

The staff was able to hold him until police arrived, but during the scuffle the six-pack was smashed, according to the statement. When a Maryland State Police trooper arrived, he found Finnegan handcuffed by another officer who had responded to the call. Finnegan was yelling profanity and racial slurs, according to the statement.

The trooper moved Finnegan to a chair, and he continued to scream profanity and slurs, sometimes directing them at the first-responders. He tried to stand up and kicked the chair multiple times, and spat at the trooper, an emergency medical technician, and two other law enforcement officers, according to the statement.

Finnegan was taken to Carroll Hospital by ambulance for a cut above his eye, according to the statement, and could be heard screaming and fighting against his restraints. He yelled at a deputy to shoot him, according to the statement.

A preliminary trial has been set for Finnegan on July 8.

heather.mongilio@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7898

twitter.com/hmongilio