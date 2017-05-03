Driver in crash at Md. 91 and Deer Park Road dies of injuries

One of the drivers in a two vehicle crash in Finksburg has died of her injuries.

Frances Virginia Black, 65, died Wednesday morning from injuries sustained in the April 25 collision at Md. 91 and Deer Park Road, Carroll County Sheriff's Office Spokesman Cpl. Jon Light wrote in an email. He noted that the crash is still under investigation.

No charges have been filed as a result of the crash as of Wednesday.

A preliminary investigation by the Sheriff's Office indicated Black was traveling east on Deer Park Road sometime shortly before 1:30 p.m. on April 25, when her 2016 Subaru Forester was struck on the passenger side by a 2015 International box truck driven by a Reginold Darnell Williams, 35, which was traveling north on Md. 91.

Black was transported to Sinai Hospital with life-threatening injuries after the crash, according to a Sheriff's Office media release on that date, while Williams and a minor child who had been in the car with Black were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information that could be helpful in the ongoing investigation is encouraged to contact the Sheriff's Office at 410-386-5900.

Black's death marks the third fatality on Carroll County roads in little over a week, following a Saturday afternoon collision on Md. 31 that left two people dead.

Last year, there were 21 deaths on Carroll County roadways, according to data from the Maryland Department of Transportation. There were 15 deaths on Carroll roads in 2015.

