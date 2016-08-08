Taylorsville girl with autism shines light on ways to give back

Eleven-year-old Hannah Streaker is the typical preteen, in most respects.

She loves turtles and wants to work with them some day. She loves to draw and paint — her favorite special at school is art. Recess is one of the best parts of the school day because it lets her hang out with her friends.

But Hannah is a little different, too. About five years ago, she was diagnosed with both autism and celiac disease, an autoimmune disorder. Even still, those differences don't hold her back.

If anything, these things push her forward to helping others — she knows what it's like to have support and how important the people who have helped her are.

The soon-to-be sixth-grader at Mount Airy Middle School is giving a piece of herself — her hair, to be exact — to those who need wigs.

This past June marked the fifth time in seven years Hannah, of Taylorsville, donated at least 10 inches of hair to the Locks of Love organization.

Hannah Streaker, 11, donated her hair to Locks of Love for the fifth time this past June.

"I just want to make a happier life [for] other people who … just are sad," Hannah said. "I just want to make a wig for them to make them feel happy."

People like Hannah are "super important" to Locks of Love's mission, said Communications Director Lilly Robbins.

Locks of Love, an organization that has been around since 1997, she said, makes hairpieces for children in need. Often, Robbins said, the children they help have alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that attacks hair follicles. Kids who are going through chemotherapy, or have suffered burn injuries that prevent hair growth, are others who benefit from Locks of Love, she added.

"We look at each case individually," Robbins said. "Every situation is looked at case-by-case because not one is the same."

Nicole and Hannah Streaker KEN KOONS/STAFF PHOTO / Carroll County Times Nicole Streaker holds a 55 inch ribbon, the same length as the amount of hair that her daughter Hannah Streaker, 11, has donated to Locks of Love. Nicole Streaker holds a 55 inch ribbon, the same length as the amount of hair that her daughter Hannah Streaker, 11, has donated to Locks of Love. (KEN KOONS/STAFF PHOTO / Carroll County Times)

It takes approximately six to eight ponytails of at least 10 inches to make each piece, Robbins said. In the last fiscal year, she said, they made about 400 hairpieces.

It's "incredible" someone like Hannah has donated so many times, she said.

"We would not be able to do any of this without our donors," Robbins added.

Nicole Streaker, Hannah's mother, said it started when her daughter was 4 and would go to the salon with her. The hair dressers always talked about how full and healthy Hannah's hair was, she said.

The idea arose from there.

"We just felt like it was the right thing to do," Nicole Streaker said.

In the beginning, Hannah didn't fully understand the importance of what she was doing, Streaker said. But now, it's something that's important to her.

To be able to help people out feels "awesome," Hannah said.

And she wants to keep giving back. She donated her hair at ages 4, 6, 7, 9 and now 11. When it's long enough, she wants to donate again, Hannah said.

"It makes just a brighter heart for me," she added.

emily.chappell@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7862

twitter.com/EmilyChappell13

Share-a-Haircut

Kids looking to follow in Hannah Streaker's footsteps and help out in the form of a haircut can give back in other ways, too.

Through next week, all Hair Cuttery locations are participating in their Back-to-School Share-A-Haircut Program.

Anyone up to age 18 can go into their local Hair Cuttery, get a haircut and the shop will match that service for a child in need, Diane Daly, director of public and community relations, said. The program started in 1999, she said, and originally focused on back to school. Over the years, they've also given back to those who suffered domestic abuse, veterans and the homeless.

The back to school event is their largest, she added, and runs through Monday, Aug. 15.

The shops work with local nonprofits, social service agencies, Boys and Girls clubs, and the like.

"They get them into the hands of the kids who need them," Daly said.

Back to school is an exciting time, she said. A lot of time is spent getting new clothes, shoes and supplies for children. A haircut is usually a part of that process, but for those who don't have money, it can be something that falls by the wayside.

Hair Cuttery believes in helping kids get those haircuts and helping them have confidence as school starts, she said.

"We think that's a very important thing to give to a child going back to school," Daly said.

Carroll County Hair Cuttery locations include: TownMall of Westminster, Londontowne Square and Hampstead Marketplace