Drinking for the job

SYKESVILLE — I drank three beers and two shots of rum over the course of a few hours. I then blew into a device used to measure blood alcohol content and registered a .15. An hour later, my BAC had only dropped to .13.

If I had been driving and pulled over, I would have been arrested and charged with driving under the influence — the threshold for DUI in Maryland is a .08 BAC.

But, in my case, the police provided the alcohol.

I was one of eight who volunteered recently for a standardized field sobriety test practical, or "wet lab," at the Maryland State Police academy, run by the U.S. Park Police. We were supposed to drink enough to reach a certain blood alcohol content then allow recruits in several academies to administer standardized field sobriety tests on us.

The recruits were learning how to perform field sobriety tests and how to recognize the clues for when someone is under the influence. The volunteers drank to a certain level so that the recruits could practice on us, instead of just watching videos or looking at pictures.

I went with one other Times reporter. Of the other six volunteers, five were members of law enforcement. We were bused to the academy — because we were drinking, we weren't allowed to drive there or home.

Once we got inside, Sgt. Adam Zielinski, with the Park Police, explained that we needed to be medically cleared before drinking. They tested our blood pressure and heart rate. We were also tested for pupil size and for involuntary shaking of eyes, and we were each given a preliminary breath test.

Once cleared, we were told to go to the "bar," a table with different types of alcohol served by two Park Police officers.

I started off with a light beer. I had initially been trying to stay on the lower end of drinking, but those running the tests requested I drink a little more. So by the end of the session I had finished two more beers, one full shot of rum and one partial shot. Based on the type of beer and the amount I drank, the experts said I consumed roughly 3 1/2 drinks.

And then I blew one of the highest BAC numbers of the night.

That probably shouldn't have surprised me given my size — I'm not quite 5 feet tall and weigh just under 100 pounds. But it did.

I could feel the nystagmus, or the involuntary shaking of the eyes, which is the first standard field sobriety test. I was asked to look at the top of a pen, and as the pen moved farther into my peripheral vision it would disappear and reappear as my eyes shook.

The recruits were looking for the shaking. If I was sober, my eyes would have had smooth motion as I followed the pen.

Nystagmus happens when there is alcohol in the body. It's uncontrollable, but it only signals that there is alcohol in the system, not that the person is under the influence, according to the previous Times reporting, which is why the recruits also learned the walk-and-turn test and the one leg stand test.

I thought I did better on the walk-and-turn test, which required me to walk nine heel-to-toe steps before turning around and walking back with nine more heel-to-toe steps. I had difficulty turning, but I didn't think I was too bad.

Next was the one leg stand test, which required holding my leg up 6 inches above the ground and counting to 30. For some reason, counting was difficult. And while I didn't fall, I tended to shuffle while trying to maintain my balance.

I knew the recruits found four out of four clues on the nystagmus test, meaning I had completely failed it, but I wasn't able to see how poorly I did on the other two tests.

At the end of the night, I sat before all the recruits. The recruits who tested me read out my test results. And if it had been up to the recruits, and I had been out on the road, my night would have ended in handcuffs.

But I didn't feel drunk. In fact, I could still recite the tests to the recruits, including the number of clues they were looking for on each test.

Although I didn't feel "drunk," it shouldn't have come as a surprise that my blood alcohol content was as high as it was, Zielinski said in a later interview, based on how much alcohol I had consumed.

Alcohol is broken down by enzymes. It is absorbed into the blood stream and then dispelled through respiration, sweating and urination, Zielinski said. People smell like alcohol because of alcohol exiting the body through respiration, he noted. An alcoholic odor or glassy, bloodshot eyes are signs that a person might be under the influence, he said.

People metabolize alcohol differently based on heredity, race, sex, age, height, weight, medical conditions, medications and other genetic factors. So while a 12-ounce beer that is 4 percent alcohol is roughly equivalent to a 5-ounce glass of wine or a 1.5-ounce shot of 80-proof liquor, because of all the factors involved, it is difficult to calculate how many drinks it takes for a given person to exceed the legal limit.

On average, alcohol leaves the body at a rate of .015 grams per 100 milliliters of blood per hour, or 0.015 BAC per hour, according to Zielinski. It leaves everyone's body at roughly the same rate, regardless of size.

"Drinking coffee won't help. A cold shower won't help. Exercise won't help," he said. "The liver takes its time burning up the alcohol."

People can choose how quickly alcohol enters their blood by slowly sipping drinks or quickly tossing them back, drinking on a full or empty stomach and the number of drinks consumed, he said.

"But once the alcohol gets into the blood, there is nothing we can do to affect how quickly it leaves," Zielinski said. "Coffee won't accelerate the rate at which our livers burn alcohol. Neither will exercise, or deep breathing, or a cold shower. We simply have to wait for the process of metabolism to move along at its own speed."

Drinking water doesn't help either. It just prevents feeling dehydrated in the morning, Zielinski said.

To get all the alcohol out of my body after three beers and two shots would have taken about 8.6 hours.

"So that's a long time," Zielinski said. "Most people try to get eight hours of sleep, and you have to go past that to get to normal levels, to get triple zero [BAC]."

By comparison, Detective Cory Vandegrift with the Carroll County Sheriff's Office estimated he had 10 beers and one shot during the training. He blew a .12 BAC.

But as he told me, he is more than a foot taller than me and more than double my weight.

"What's weird is I thought I was OK, like, I would have been fine to drive," Vandegrift said.