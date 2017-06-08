82-year-old woman killed in Md. 140 crash in Finksburg

An 82-year-old woman was killed and 69-year-old- man injured in a crash on Md. 140 on Wednesday night.

Jean Louis Griffin, of Westminster, was killed in an accident just east of Dede Road around 6:15 p.m. according to a Maryland State Police press release.

Richard Leo Hamilton, of Westminster, was injured and flown to Shock Trauma at University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, according to the release.

Sgt. Robert Petras of Maryland State Police said at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday that Md. 140 was still closed and traffic was being rerouted.

The crash involved two cars, a 2006 Hyundai Sonata and a 2006 Toyota Camry. The release did not identify who was driving each vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the release.