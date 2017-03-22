Maryland Farmers' Market Conference re-scheduled for April 10

The 2017 Maryland Farmers' Market Conference has been rescheduled for Monday, April 10. The conference will begin at 8 a.m. at the Maryland Department of Agriculture in Annapolis.

According to an MDA press release, conference sessions will include marketing tips for farmers' markets, updates on current regulations guiding the 2017 season, and food safety. Training and certification sessions will be available for the Farmers Market Nutrition Program (FMNP), the Seniors Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP), and the Fruit and Vegetable Check (FVC) program. Farmers can also sign up to participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). The department's Weights & Measures program will offer equipment certifications for farmers who bring their market scales to the conference.

For questions regarding conference or the farmers market program in general, please contact Mark Powell at 410-841-5775 or mark.powell@maryland.gov.

