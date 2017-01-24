University of Maryland Extension to offer farm diversification program

University of Maryland Extension educators will offer a Farm Diversification: Profitability with Specialty Fruit and Vegetables program Tuesday, March 7.

The program will run from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at the Carroll County Extension Office in Westminster.

According to a UME news release, farm diversification opens up opportunity and increases potential profitability. Like diversifying in the stock market, engaging in more than one enterprise and adding value to what you already grow can spread profit risk.

Lunch will be served. The fee for this program is $35, which can be paid at the door. Registration is required. Register by March 1 with Debby Dant at ddant@umd.edu or call 410-827-8056 ext. 115.

