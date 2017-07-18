Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair to host Feeding Carroll Food Drive

The Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair will partner with Carroll County Food Sunday for a Feeding Carroll Food Drive from Saturday, July 29. through Friday, Aug. 4.

Nonperishable food items can be donated between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., and 4 and 9 p.m. each day. Those who donate will be entered for a chance to win four tickets to see Thomas Rhett, four tickets to see Lynyrd Skynyrd, and four tickets to see Jeff Foxworthy and Larry the Cable Guy. Daily drawings will also be held for the chance to win wheelbarrows and garden carts.

michel.elben@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7873

twitter.com/MichelElben