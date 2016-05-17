Sheriff's Office to make house calls for old medications

For the first time, deputies with the Carroll County Sheriff's Office will come to residents' homes upon request to gather unused and expired medications.

On Thursday, Carroll County residents can call the Sheriff's Office and have a deputy come out to their house to pick up old medications, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.

Residents wishing to participate can request a deputy by calling the Sheriff's Office at 410-386-5900 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday.

Deputies are able to pick up loose, bottled and liquid medications, but liquid and loose tablets should be put in a plastic bag, said Jonathan Light, spokesman for the Sheriff's Office. Deputies will likely have some bags on them, he said.

Deputies will not be able to collect EPI pens, inhalers, needles, syringes, makeup, bandages or sunscreens, according to the release.

The house call program is an expansion of the medical waste program already implemented in the county. It is currently a one-time event, but the Sheriff's Office will evaluate its effectiveness, Light said.

The county has had a medical waste program in place since 2009. Residents can currently drop off unused and/or expired medications at lock boxes located at the Sheriff's Office, the Sheriff's Office satellite locations, the Maryland State Police Westminster Barrack, and at the offices for the Hampstead, Manchester, Taneytown, Westminster and Sykesville police departments, according to the release.

"This Program is designed to provide the public with an environmentally safe alternative to disposing of medications in area landfill or sewer systems while reducing the opportunity for unauthorized access to dangerous and addictive medications through accidental contact or deliberate abuse," the Sheriff's Office said in the release.

