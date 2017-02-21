EVAPCO expanding, to add 125 new jobs

A company that manufacturers cooling and refrigeration products is expanding its operations in Taneytown, and anticipates adding 125 new jobs to the area of the next five years.

EVAPCO, Inc., will invest $15 million to expand its manufacturing facility on Allendale Lane in Taneytown, including construction of a new 160,000-square-foot building adjacent to its current facility, according to a news release from Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's office announcing the expansion.

The Maryland Department of Commerce has approved a $625,000 conditional loan through the Maryland Economic Development Assistance Authority and Fund to assist with expansion costs, and the Carroll County Department of Economic Development will provide a $75,000 training grant, as well as assistance in employee recruitment through the Carroll County Business and Employment Resource Center, according to the news release. The company is also eligible for various tax credits including Maryland's Job Creation Tax Credit.

"The continued growth of a company with a national and global footprint like EVAPCO is a tremendous asset to Carroll County and the State of Maryland," said Gov. Larry Hogan in a prepared statement. "Our administration is committed to helping companies like EVAPCO — a business that is thriving and providing the citizens of our state with great jobs and more opportunity."

EVAPCO, which employs 440 people, is Carroll County's sixth-largest employer, according to 2016 data from the Maryland Department of Commerce, which excludes post offices, state and local governments, national retail and national foodservice.

"EVAPCO is delighted to support the Maryland economy and provide additional employment opportunities in Carroll County as our company continues to grow and prosper," said William G. Bartley, EVAPCO's president and CEO, in a prepared statement.

Founded in 1976, EVAPCO has become an industry leader in engineering and manufacturing of quality-heat transfer products around the world, according to the release.

Maryland Department of Commerce Secretary Mike Gill said his agency was happy to support the expansion, which has called Maryland home for more than four decades.

"With a renewed focus on attracting, retaining, and expanding businesses — and creating jobs — Maryland Commerce works closely with our partners in county and local government to ensure that companies like EVAPCO stay and grow right here in Maryland," Gill said in a prepared statement.

Jack Lyburn, director of the Carroll County Department of Economic Development, said in a prepared statement that the expansion of one of the county's major employers is "a testament to the supportive business environment of the state of Maryland and Carroll County."

"Carroll County is committed to economic development initiatives that benefit our local community," Lyburn said. "EVAPCO's world headquarters is located in Taneytown and I am pleased that they have chosen to expand their operations right here at home."

EVAPCO is an employee-owned company with an emphasis on research and development and modern manufacturing plans, according to the governor's news release. It has been recognized for its environmentally-friendly innovations in sound reduction and water management. EVAPCO products are manufactured in 22 locations in 10 countries around the world and supplied through a sales network of more than 170 offices.

Caption Carroll County woman reported missing found dead A Carroll County woman who was missing for more than two weeks was found dead in her car in Reisterstown on Monday. A Carroll County woman who was missing for more than two weeks was found dead in her car in Reisterstown on Monday. Caption Carroll County woman reported missing found dead A Carroll County woman who was missing for more than two weeks was found dead in her car in Reisterstown on Monday. A Carroll County woman who was missing for more than two weeks was found dead in her car in Reisterstown on Monday. Caption Profiling Police: Westminster Sgt. Rad Darby Westminster police officer Sgt. Radcliffe Darby describes his favorite part of his job. (Heather Mongilio/Carroll County Times) Westminster police officer Sgt. Radcliffe Darby describes his favorite part of his job. (Heather Mongilio/Carroll County Times) Caption Carroll County Sheriff's Office missing person Kristin Spurrier press conference The Carroll County Sheriff's Office held a press conference Monday February 20, 2017 about its investigation into the search for Kristin Spurrier who has been missing since Saturday February 4, 2017. The Carroll County Sheriff's Office held a press conference Monday February 20, 2017 about its investigation into the search for Kristin Spurrier who has been missing since Saturday February 4, 2017. Caption Carroll Varsity Q&A: Liberty's Alec Pellicciotti Liberty's Alec Pellicciotti chats with us in this week's Q&A. (Megan Woodward / Carroll County Times) Liberty's Alec Pellicciotti chats with us in this week's Q&A. (Megan Woodward / Carroll County Times) Caption Bras for a Cause at the Central Maryland Correctional Facility. Bras for a Cause at the Central Maryland Correctional Facility on February 16, 2017. Bras for a Cause at the Central Maryland Correctional Facility on February 16, 2017.

For more information about the company, visit www.evapco.com.