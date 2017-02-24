Advisory Council to host free workshop on minimizing stormwater runoff

The Carroll County Environmental Advisory Council is sponsoring a public workshop designed to equip Carroll County homeowners with knowledge of how to minimize stormwater runoff from residential properties and prevent stormwater pollution.

The workshop, set for Saturday, March 18 at the Great Hall at Carroll Community College, is offered by the EAC in partnership with the Carroll County Water Resource Coordination Council and Carroll County Land & Resource Management staff.

According to Carroll County Environmental Advisory Council staff liaison Brenda Dinne, the county is required to provide public education outreach under the county's federal stormwater permit.

"We want to provide information for homeowners about things they can do at home to reduce stormwater runoff and prevent stormwater pollution," Dinne said. "There's a lot of things people can do in their yard that they're not even aware of."

Registration is not required for the workshop and participants can drop in throughout the day. The workshop features speakers discussing general homeowner best management practices; lawn care and landscape management; septic maintenance; permeable pavement; rain gardens; and composting, reduce, reuse and recycle; as well as stream corridor assessments and tree planting.

Carroll County Environmental Advisory Council Chairwoman Karen Leatherwood said she encourages participants to talk to the speakers about practices that will benefit their personal property and the general environment overall.

"The seminar is just an opportunity for us to make sure that residents are doing what would be considered best practices," Leatherwood said.

Wakefield Valley Nursery owner Frank Vleck, of New Windsor, said he will give "gentle reminders" to workshop participants.

"I'm going to talk to homeowners about not putting too many chemicals on their lawn, ways to recycle grass clippings, and a lot of common sense things that a lot of homeowners don't think about," Vleck said. "If everybody does their small part it, will cut down on pollutants going into local waterways and eventually the Chesapeake Bay."

michel.elben@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7873

twitter.com/MichelElben