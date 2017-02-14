Library patrons enjoy Love Songs at Lunch

As children danced amid the stacks, local musician Jim Ellis performed Love Songs at Lunch on a Valentine's Day Tuesday afternoon at the Carroll County Public Library's North Carroll branch.

Branch manager Darrell Robertson said the performance gave patrons "something to do that's a little different from a normal library visit."

"We're more of a community center than just a place to store books," Robertson said. "We're always looking for activities that breathe a little bit of life into the library and music is always a popular attraction."

Ellis, of Hampstead, played romantic songs from the Beatles to Bieber.

"I tried to play pretty well-known tunes," Ellis said.

Maura Spence, 4, gives her little sister, Keelin, 2, a valentine kiss as they dance to the guitar music of local musician Jim Ellis at the northern branch public library in Greenmount Tuesday. The Manchester girls are regular patrons of the library.

Ellis has been playing for 25 years. For this show, he used his electric and double bass guitars with looping and recording technology.

"I see myself as an ensemble player so I like to have some accompaniment," Ellis said. "I enjoyed the acoustics of the room and it was nice to see the kids dancing and having fun."

As she watched her daughters Maura, 4, and Keelin, 2, dance, Emily Spence said she was excited to see Ellis perform because the girls are "really into music."

"My girls love to dance," Spence said, of Manchester. "It's fun and exciting for them. It's a good way to get exercise while being entertained."

Rebecca Harris, of Hampstead, brought her daughter Lily, 6, specifically for the performance.

"It's always good for kids to hear live music and see people perform," Harris said. "It's good for adults, too."

Helen Myers, of Manchester, said Ellis' show was "a good learning experience" for her granddaughter, Kennedy Dannenfelser, 2.

"It gives her an opportunity to see different instruments being played," Myers said.

Katie Burgan, of Westminster, brought her son Bradley, 2, to check out the music.

"It's awesome," Burgan said. "He loves music."

Mary Petrucci, of Hampstead, stayed for the entire show and said she came to celebrate Valentine's Day.

"I thought it would be a way to renew the mood of love and friendship," Petrucci said. "I was hoping to know more of the songs but it was enjoyable and I'm grateful the library put on such a performance."

