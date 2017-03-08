Calverton man charged in September attempted carjacking, police pursuit

A Calverton man is being held without bail after he was arrested Wednesday in connection with a September attempted carjacking.

Christopher Staubin Edwards, 42, was charged with two counts of first-degree assault and one count each of carjacking, handgun on person and firearm use in a felony crime. Edwards had not had a bail review as of 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to electronic court records.

Taneytown police officers were dispatched by Maryland State Police to respond to a car collision at the Sheetz, 40 Antrim Blvd., at 12:47 a.m. Sept. 13. While driving to the Sheetz, an officer saw a white Jeep SUV traveling westbound on East Baltimore Street at Baumgardner Avenue, according to a statement of facts.

The SUV crossed the double yellow lines and sped above the 30 mph speed limit. The officer attempted to stop the SUV, and the driver raised his hand through an open sunroof and flipped the officer off, according to the statement.

The SUV continued to speed, failed to yield and crossed over the lines multiple times to the point where he would go into both travel lanes. At one point, the driver hit the brakes so abruptly that the vehicle's nose dove toward the road, according to the statement.

The car traveled into Frederick County and then into Pennsylvania. The Taneytown officers chasing the car were told to end the pursuit once they reached Pennsylvania but were then told to assist a Pennsylvania officer for safety reasons, according to the statement.

The Jeep was stopped in Waynesboro, Pa., according to the statement.

According to the statement, prior to the police pursuit, Edwards had hit a car at the Sheetz, and when the car's driver went to make contact, Edwards threatened him with a gun and said he was taking the car. Edwards opened the door and told the female passenger to get out of the car. Edwards looked at the gas gauge in the car and then slammed the door, according to the statement.

Edwards then filled his vehicle with gas and exited the Sheetz, according to the statement.

Edwards is scheduled to appear in court on April 5 for a preliminary hearing.

