Sykesville man, Taneytown man allegedly steal soda, beer and oreos from Taneytown Carnival

A Sykesville man and a Taneytown man were arrested after they allegedly stole soda, beer and cookies from the Taneytown Carnival.

John Adam Woodrum, 18, of the 3800 block of London Bridge Road in Sykesville, was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit second-degree burglary and theft less than $100. He was initially held on $15,000 bond, which was reduced to $5,000 at a bail review Wednesday. He posted bail and was released, according to electronic court records.

Timothy Douglas Eckenrode, 18, of the unit block of York Street in Taneytown, was arrested July 2 and charged with second-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit second-degree burglary and theft less than $100. He was released on his own personal recognizance July 2, according to electronic court records.

A Taneytown officer was patrolling the carnival grounds, 49 Memorial Drive, on June 15 during the Taneytown Carnival at approximately 12:35 a.m. when he saw three individuals walking on Memorial Drive near Cemetery Road. As he approached the three individuals, they ran, according to a statement of charges.

The officer followed them in his car to the unit block of Memorial Drive and observed them drop items before running again. The officer pursued them on foot and observed in the area the three individuals dropped items, including three packs of Oreos, two cases of Mountain Dew, and one case each of Brisk Iced Tea, Pepsi, Budweiser, Busch Light and Miller Light, according to the statement.

The individuals ran on Cemetery Road toward W. Baltimore Street. The officer, along with another Taneytown officer, detained one of the individuals and spotted Woodrum while searching the area for more items, according to the statement.

The officers asked the individual if he knew Woodrum, and he said he did not. The individual also told officers the items came from the Taneytown carnival and Eckenrode was involved, according to the statement.

Officers spoke with Eckenrode who said that Woodrum, the individual and he took the items from an unlocked building. Eckenrode told officers Woodrum opened the door and went into the building, followed by the individual and then Eckenrode, according to the statement.

The officers spoke with the Taneytown Volunteer Fire Company, which confirmed the items were from the carnival and had a total value of $65.26, according to the statement.

Eckenrode and Woodrum declined to comment on their arrests. Charges do not appear to have been brought against the third individual, as of 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Eckenrode is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing July 27, and Woodrum is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Aug. 19.

