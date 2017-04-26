Carroll's drug treatment court a second chance, graduates say

Eleven graduates sat at the front of St. John's Portico, the group made up of different ages, races, ethnicities and genders.

But, despite their differences, the members of the group had one thing in common — they were clean and sober. And, as of Wednesday, they were graduates of Carroll County Adult Drug Treatment Court.

Blaine Brown, the first graduate of the evening, got up as his name was called, wiping tears from his eyes. This program gave him his life back, Brown told the crowd.

"If it weren't for drug court, I wouldn't be here today," he said.

Wednesday's event was extra special for those in attendance as this year marks 10 years of the program. And in those 10 years, there have been 24 graduation ceremonies and 184 graduates, said Judge Fred Hecker, who presides over the program.

Sixty-four percent of people who graduate from the program don't have another arrest afterward, Hecker said.

Hecker has presided over drug court for a little more than a year, and Wednesday's graduation was special for him as it was the first one where he followed the graduates from their entrance into drug court through to graduation, he said in an interview with the Times.

"It's very heartwarming for me to see them go all the way through," Hecker said.

The program was originally begun by now retired Judge Michael Galloway. The first graduating class had one graduate, and the second saw two graduates, Hecker said.

Drug Treatment Court currently can take about 50 people, but the program received extra funding that will allow it to hire an assistant case manager and increase the amount of participants to 75, he said.

Drug treatment courts have been around for about 20 years, but when Galloway introduced it to Carroll, it was still a relatively new idea for the area, Hecker said. Unlike the traditional criminal docket, drug treatment courts do not use a prosecutorial method, but instead is a "far more collaborative process than a punitive one," Hecker said.

Almost all of the graduates who spoke Wednesday talked about how the drug treatment program helped give them back their lives.

"I'm proud to be here, and I'm proud of myself," said Wayne Marriner, who was the recipient of the Honorable Michael M. Galloway Distinguished Graduate Award.

People dealing with addictions need to be educated, he said, and programs like these help. Incarceration isn't the answer for "us addicts," Marriner added.

And for those still working through the program, he offered advice.

"Don't give up," he said. "Keep trying because there is a world outside of your own little world."

Hecker was not a judge when the court was first created, but Senior Assistant State's Attorney Adam Wells has been with the program since its inception, Wells said.

"I think the reception was people weren't really sure how to take it," Wells said of the program's beginnings an in interview with the Times.

But now it's a program that is recognized nationwide and people are more receptive, he said.

The program has helped change the attitude toward substance use disorders, Wells said, and the program is helping to address the cyclical nature of the criminal justice system and addiction.

"It helps prevent the same level of recidivism because it's such a long, intensive program," Wells said.

The drug court program takes a minimum of 13 months to complete. Some of the graduates will be graduating after spending the minimum time in the program, while others took longer, he said.

Wednesday's graduation was a reminder to be kind for graduate Stephen Witte. Everybody's going through something, Witte told the audience.

But it's important to remember to be kind to the person on your left and right, he said.

"For me, rock bottom was a strong foundation [from] which I rebuilt my life," Witte said.

