Carroll County Drug Task Force launches app, texting service

Tips can now be texted to the Carroll County Drug Task Force.

The task force launched Carrollco DTF, a new app that allows people to share anonymous information with investigators, according to a news release from the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.

The app can be downloaded either through iTunes App Store or the Google Play Store by searching "Carrollco DTF." Anonymous tips can also be texted to 847411 and beginning the message with the keyword CARROLLDTF, according to the news release.

The software that runs the app and the anonymous tip texting line removes all the sender's identifying information. Investigators can respond through text or the app to allow, according to the release.

Tips can also be submitted online by going to www.tip411.com/tips/new?alert_group_id=21289.

