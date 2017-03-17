3 Hampstead residents, 2 others charged in Pa. woman's overdose death

Three Hampstead residents and two Pennsylvania residents are accused of involuntary manslaughter and other charges related to the December 2015 drug-related death of a West Manheim, Pa., woman.

West Manheim Township Police have filed charges against Diana Lynn Williams, 54; Joseph Guy Paul, 26, and Jacob Darren Largent, 21, all of Hampstead; Denise Elaine Crone, 46, of Glen Rock, Pa., and Benjamin Dwayne Yelton, 28, of Hanover, Pa., in the death of Skylar Smith, 27.

In addition to the involuntary manslaughter charge, all five are also facing charges of drug delivery resulting in death, possession with intent to manufacture, delivery or possession with the intent to manufacture or deliver controlled substances, criminal conspiracy to possess with intent to manufacture, delivery or possession with the intent to manufacture or deliver controlled substances, according to a news release from the police department.

Yelton, who is currently in Pennsylvania state prison on unrelated charges, also faces an additional count of possession with intent to manufacture.

At about 8:40 p.m. Dec. 11, 2015, police were dispatched to a residence in the 1500 block of Oakwood Drive in West Manheim for a female in cardiac arrest, later identified as Smith.

Yelton, her boyfriend, was giving Smith CPR when police arrived, according to the affidavit of charges. He told police she had taken two Percocets and that he found her face down in the bathtub. Smith was taken to Hanover Hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased.

Yelton was visibly upset, punching a wall and kicking a baby gate, while walking around the house calling members of his family, according to police, and was overheard stating "I killed her," two separate times while moving around the residence.

Smith's autopsy revealed a lethal combination of morphine, oxycodone, oxymorphone and fentanyl as her cause of death.

Investigators subsequently interviewed two individuals who told police they had visited Yelton after Smith's death and he told them he gave her heroin and that she overdosed and died, according to the affidavit.

In May, police interviewed Yelton and he told them he had purchased two Percocet pills from Crone. Crone, in a later interview, told police the pills were actually oxycodone.

Yelton also told police he then called Paul to see if he could get some heroin. Paul said his mother, Williams, could get it for him, and Yelton drove to their residence in the 2400 block of Fairmount Road in Hampstead and gave Williams $80 in cash to purchase heroin, according to police.

Williams purchased the heroin from Largent, who lived in the 2500 block of Fairmount, and gave it to Yelton, according to the affidavit.

Paul and Williams later told police Yelton gave them some of the heroin in return. Paul told police he used some of the heroin later that night and "almost overdosed," according to the documents.

Yelton returned to his residence and laid out a line of heroin for Smith, who snorted it, he told police.