Reisterstown man arrested after allegedly drowning dog

A Reisterstown man was held without bail Monday for allegedly drowning a dog that was found dead in Liberty Reservoir in February.

Anthony Michael Muniz, 36, of the 300 block of Timber Grove Road, Reisterstown, is charged with one felony count of animal cruelty, one misdemeanor charge of reckless endangerment, one count of trespassing and six other misdemeanor charges related to animal cruelty or abandonment, according to electronic court records. Aggravated animal cruelty carries a maximum penalty of three years in prison and $5,000 in fines, while reckless endangerment carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and up to a $5,000 fine.

On Feb. 28, Animal Control Officers from the Humane Society of Carroll County responded to Liberty Reservoir for a call of a dead dog floating in the water on the Carroll County side, underneath the Nicodemus/Deer Park bridge.

The dog was a male, black-and-white colored bully breed who was found tied to a cinder block via a leash and electric cord around his neck, according to charging documents.

Animal control officers scanned the dog and found that he had an implanted microchip, according to charging documents, that identified him as Gus and informed them that he had been adopted from the Humane Society of Carroll County by Muniz on Dec. 24.

Muniz first visited the Humane Society animal shelter in Westminster on Dec. 13, when he brought Gus in and identified him as a stray, according to charging documents. He later returned on Dec. 24 to fill out the paperwork to adopt Gus.

But according to the charging documents, a woman who had a past relationship with Muniz contacted the Humane Society on Jan. 5 to say that Gus was not a stray, but belonged to her, and not Muniz, and that she was "concerned for the dog's safety."

Following the identification of Muniz as the person who adopted Gus from the Humane Society, a joint investigation was launched between animal control and the Baltimore Environmental Police, which has jurisdiction over all of Baltimore City's reservoirs, according to Chief Luke Brackett.

"We investigated it in cooperation with the Humane Society ... and found that [Muniz] had fled the state and was hiding at a hotel in Gettysburg," Brackett said in an interview. "We requested the assistance of the Carroll County Sheriff's Office to extradite him from out of state."

Muniz was arrested and extradited with the assistance of Pennsylvania authorities, and brought before a judge in Carroll County on Thursday, March 23, according to Brackett.

Muniz is being held without bail at the Carroll County Detention Center, according to electronic court files. He has a hearing scheduled for May 26.

When the Humane Society first announced the discovery of the drowned dog on March 1, it also offered a $500 reward for information that led to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. That offer of a $500 reward is still being offered, according to Executive Director Charles Brown, but will now be given to reward information that leads to a conviction.

"I am sure there are still more folks out there and still more information," Brown said. "We still want to encourage anybody that has information to keep coming forward."

Those with information can call Animal Control Officer Edward Smith at 410-848-4810 or Sgt. Antoine Smith of the Baltimore City Environmental Police at 410-396-1537.

The Humane Society itself plans to release more information about the case at a Wednesday news conference, according to Brown.

jon.kelvey@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-3317

twitter.com/CCT_Health