Man charged after alleged threat of arson

A Taneytown man faces charges of arson threat after allegedly sending a string of text messages.

Donald Allen Ealy, 36, was charged with arson threat, electronic mail harassment, harassment course of conduct and obscene telephone misuse, according to charging documents filed in District Court.

An officer from the Taneytown Police Department responded Jan. 5 to an address in the 400 block of Clover Court in Taneytown for a threat of arson, according to the documents.

Upon arrival, Sgt. Brian Jestes met with a woman who told Jestes she had let Ealy stay with her over the Christmas holiday. The woman told Jestes that she and Ealy had been arguing, and that he would not leave and told her he had established residence there, according to the documents.

The woman also showed Jestes screenshots of messages allegedly sent by Ealy, which included threats to burn her house down, threats to beat her and other violent exchanges.

Ealy, who is being held without bond, has a trial date scheduled for 8:45 a.m. March 29 in District Court, 101 N. Court St. in Westminster, according to electronic court documents.

emily.chappell@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7862

twitter.com/emilychappell13