Local residents look forward to attending DNC

When the Democratic National Convention begins Monday in Philadelphia, Carroll County will have representatives in the crowd.

Corynne Courpas and Greg Pecoraro will both head to Philadelphia to join thousands of other Democrats from around the country to officially nominate the party's presidential candidate.

Both are well versed in Democratic conventions.

For Courpas, who serves as treasurer of the Carroll County Democratic Central Committee, next week's convention will be her sixth. Her first, she said, was the 1992 nomination of former President Bill Clinton.

While the primary season brought out some fissures among Democrats supporting former Secretary of State and presumed nominee Hillary Clinton and those supporting Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Courpas said she expects the convention to bring the party together.

Watching this week's Republican National Convention, in Cleveland, she said, solidified to her the importance of Democrats presenting a united front against Republican candidate Donald Trump and his running mate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence.

"I'm expecting the Democrats really to come together behind Hillary," she said.

Despite the tensions in the party, Courpas said she expects the convention to heal any of the remaining divisions.

"I'm very optimistic that the convention will serve to bring the party together," she said.

Seeing people passionate about politics, especially young people, has been a highlight of this election so far, she said, adding that she hopes Sanders fans can keep the passion alive when they see portions of Sanders' own policy proposals in the party's official platform.

Pecoraro, who is a member of the Democratic National Committee, has been to eight other Democratic National Conventions, beginning with the 1980 convention, held in New York, where he volunteered as security.

On Sunday night, convention attendees were invited to welcoming parties before getting to work on Monday. Every day, he said, starts with a 7:30 a.m. breakfast before daytime activities and talks.

Pecoraro said he is looking forward to hearing form many of the convention's scheduled speakers, especially President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden, both of whom are scheduled to address the convention on Wednesday evening.

"It's always exciting to hear the president, of course," Pecoraro said. "I have to admit, I've got a soft spot for Joe Biden."

He said he expects to see the party focus a lot of attention this year on highlighting the differences between the Democratic and Republican nominees.

"We remain a party of hope. We remain a party that looks forward to the future," Pecoraro said.

It's good, he said, "to make clear what the contrast is, what the alternative is and what's at stake here."

The Democratic National Convention gavels in at 3 p.m. Monday at the Wells Fargo Center.

