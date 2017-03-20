Profiling Police: Deputy Jacob Jersild

Deputy 1st Class Jacob Jersild, 25, has been with the Carroll County Sheriff's Office since November 2014. He can be found on patrol in the northern part of the county, mostly around the Finksburg, Hampstead, Manchester and Westminster areas, he said in an email.

Jersild is a Carroll native, born and raised, and that played into his decision to join the Sheriff's Office, he said in the email.

"Being a native to the county was a big reason for choosing the Sheriff's Office. Familiarity with the area, roads, people," Jersild said.

Jersild also has another connection to the Sheriff's Office. His father, Lonnie, works at the Carroll County Detention Center.

The Carroll County Times spoke with Jersild about being a part of the Sheriff's Office and what he likes to do when he is off duty.

Profiling Police is a series of features on the members of law enforcement in Carroll County. Each officer and deputy were asked 10 questions about their job and what they like to do for fun. Catch up on the series.

Why did you decide to go into law enforcement?

Law enforcement was not always at the top of my list for a career choice. While attending college, I came to the realization that what I was studying just wasn't what I wanted to do in life. I contacted the Carroll County Sheriff's Office and requested to participate in a ride-along program and I never looked back. It has been a great career choice and I couldn't imagine an alternative at this point.

What have been some of the best parts of the job? The most challenging?

In all seriousness, the best and most rewarding part of the job is the satisfaction of helping someone who is a true unsuspecting victim of a crime. When we can assist someone in solving a crime when it seems like the victim has no hope, it is a very satisfying experience. For me the most challenging part of the job in my opinion has to be the schedule. 12-hour shifts and constantly changing between day and night shift is tough on the body and the family.

What is one thing you want people to know about being a deputy?

Being a deputy is not what a majority of the population thinks and see on television. I have quickly learned through speaking with the community that what most citizens think we do couldn't be further from the truth. Law enforcement is not about waking up each day and writing as many traffic tickets as possible, and it is not about taking every one you come into contact with to jail. More often than not, any given call ends with the police leaving the scene without anybody in handcuffs or in the back of a police car. First and foremost, law enforcement is there to serve the community in all forms and that can generally be accomplished with our words and occasionally some creative thinking.

What is your favorite part about being a deputy?

My favorite part about being a Carroll County Sheriff's Deputy would without a doubt have to be the freedom we have during our day-to-day shifts to patrol where and how we feel fit. I think a huge perk of the job is that each day is truly different from the last and you never know what to expect when you meet a new person or situation. We have all had the boring desk job that calls for the same routine Monday through Friday, and despite having a solid amount of report writing in law enforcement, I could never go back to a 9-to-5 job.

What is a typical work day like for you?

A "typical work day" is something that I quickly realized does not exist in law enforcement. I could be dispatched from anything as minor as a loud drunk neighbor, to a subject who has overdosed on any variety of drugs at any given time. On a day that isn't spent running from call to call, I strive to be active in the community and have a positive interaction with anyone I come into contact with. Engaging with the Carroll County community in a positive manner is more often than not reciprocated with kind words of encouragement and support for our agency. I always enjoy hearing from the public that they had a surprisingly pleasant experience around our deputies and this sometimes leads them to having a different outlook on police officers as a whole.

What is one moment on the job you'll never forget?

I've been fortunate enough to be working as a Carroll County Sheriff's Deputy for just over two years and I have already seen a multitude of things that I would never have dreamed of. While most would still consider me to be in the "rookie" stage of my career, there isn't necessarily a specific moment that stands alone. Each time I experience a situation that is new and what some would consider stressful, I constantly find myself replaying how I could improve or what I could do different next time. In police work it seems there are 100 different ways to reach a common goal and those are the moments that I don't soon forget. However, I must admit that I do always enjoy seeing the kids who get a huge smile on their face when we stop to say hello or simply return a wave while driving by.

What is an embarrassing story or a fact you are willing to share about yourself?

An embarrassing reality that the public constantly reminds me of on an almost daily basis is how "young" I look. If a shift goes by without someone telling me that I could be young enough to be their grandson then I obviously didn't talk to enough people that day. While it used to bother me, I have come to embrace it when I am reminded. I have actually been involved in many debates with people I've pulled over for speeding claiming that I must be lying to them about my actual age.

When you are out of uniform, what do you like to do?

First and foremost to anyone who has friends in law enforcement — I can speak for most cops and put one rumor to rest. When we are in fact "out of uniform," nobody likes to be introduced as "this is [blank] AND they are a cop!" With that being said … on my off days you can typically find me enjoying the great outdoors. I enjoy being active whether that be organized sports, fishing or mountain biking. Another hobby I enjoy is continuing my previous career in carpentry. I have a definite interest in fine woodworking, and you can often find me in the workshop making unique furniture or a variety of different requests from friends and family.

What television shows do you have on your DVR right now? What was the last movie you watched?

When I turn on the TV I usually enjoy watching any sporting event as well as keeping up with the newest episodes of "The Walking Dead" and "Game of Thrones." The last movie I saw in theaters was "Doctor Strange" and on TV I recently re-watched "Star Wars: A New Hope," which is a personal favorite. I don't really watch anything too crazy, but I will add that my favorite TV series to date is without a doubt "Breaking Bad."