Police arrest man on second degree assault

Jacob deNobel
A Westminster man was arrested Thursday after assaulting someone

A Westminster man was arrested Thursday, Jan. 19, and charged with one count of second degree assault.

Jacob A. Demario, of the 700 block of Johahn Drive, Westminster, was arrested Thursday after police responded to his home following reports of an assault. According to charging documents filed in district court, a witness reported that he was seen with his hands around a person's neck. Police also said they witnessed a red mark on the person's neck that would be consistent with being grabbed.

Demario was released on his own recognizance that evening.

