Carroll delegation has 'a lot to do,' focusing on spending reform, tax relief, education

With the 2017 legislative session beginning Wednesday morning, lawmakers representing Carroll County headed to Annapolis with a firm set of goals in mind.

While Sen. Justin Ready, R-District 5; Del. April Rose, R-District 5; Del. Haven Shoemaker, R-District 5; and Del. Susan Krebs, R-District 5, each have different legislative priorities, those priorities have some crossover and all revolve around similar themes: education and controlling spending.

Ready said it's important to continue to figure out how to reform spending, something that needs to be done to help Maryland families.

Opening day of the Maryland General Assembly 2017 legislative session. (Paul W. Gillespie) (Paul W. Gillespie)

Shoemaker said that as a delegate on the Republican side of the aisle, he will continue to be a "foot soldier" for Gov. Larry Hogan, also a Republican, in working to get government out of people's wallets. It is a goal of his to "restore fiscal sanity" to budget policy in the state, he added.

Krebs said her main priority remains passing a balanced budget. As that task is mandated by the Maryland Constitution, she said it's vital to set up a balanced budget before they can focus on relieving the tax burdens of Maryland residents.

"Tax relief is the ultimate goal, because it drives jobs and population growth," Krebs said. "But you can't do that until you've balanced the budget."

Other issues that will be important in the coming months, she said, are food stamp reform for able-bodied individuals, occupational regulatory reform and tax relief for retirees.

Locally, Krebs said, working on education will be a vital task.

In tandem with spending, Ready said, he's looking to help Carroll County deal with its problems surrounding spending and the education budget.

"Overall, the long-term fiscal health of the state really is a big issue that we're facing," he said.

With that said, Ready expects Hogan's budget to be fiscally conservative and to cut out "fluff."

Opening Day By Paul W. Gillespie / Capital Gazette District 5 Delegates Haven N. Shoemaker, Jr., left, and April R Rose, have a discussion before the session begins. The House of Delegates opens their session on opening day of the 2017 Maryland General Assembly in Annapolis. District 5 Delegates Haven N. Shoemaker, Jr., left, and April R Rose, have a discussion before the session begins. The House of Delegates opens their session on opening day of the 2017 Maryland General Assembly in Annapolis. (By Paul W. Gillespie / Capital Gazette)

"A lot of those issues that deal with spending, the budget will really dictate a number of those things," he said.

Rose agreed that the budget is going to be an issue this year. Revenues came in lower than previously expected, so they'll be working on that early in the session, she said.

Another issue on Ready's agenda is looking at the amount of mandated testing in schools. These requirements are taking away from instruction, and hurting teacher and student morale, he said.

"Our [testing] outcomes are great, but teachers feel overwhelmed sometimes," he added.

This attempt to reduce testing levels is important to Shoemaker as well.

Shoemaker said there might be legislation he introduces this session that deals with "excessive" standardized testing. It's something he's tackled before, he said, and he wants to continue.

"There's just way too much testing that goes on," he said.

In regard to education, Shoemaker also intends to look at a bill he proposed in regard to transparency in the Carroll County Board of Education. This bill has already been discussed at a Board of Education meeting, at which board members discussed the possibility of implementing some of Shoemaker's bill into board policy.

If that's done, Shoemaker said he would be "happy to withdraw" his bill.

In addition to education and spending, Rose said she's looking to support Hogan in trying to repeal a transportation scoring law Hogan has dubbed the "road kill bill." The bill would put a lot of road projects in jeopardy, she said.

Advocates for the law say it requires only that the Hogan administration publicly score and rank transportation projects, and provide an explanation if he wants to deviate from the ranking in deciding which projects to prioritize. But Republicans have challenged that notion.

"In Carroll County, Route 32 expansion has the been one of the top priorities for many years. Gov. Hogan put that on the priority list, and the scoring system would harm projects like that," Rose said.

In the span of the 90-day session, local representatives have a full plate of work, Ready said.

"We've got a lot to do," he said.

Times reporters Jacob deNobel and Michel Elben, as well as information from The Baltimore Sun, contributed to this story.

