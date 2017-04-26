Woman in critical condition after Tuesday crash in Finksburg

A woman is in critical condition at Sinai Hospital following a two-vehicle at Md. 91 and Deer Park Road in Finksburg on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a Carroll County Sheriff's Office media release, police and emergency medical services were dispatched to the intersection at 1:29 p.m. Tuesday following a call for a crash.

After a preliminary investigation, it is believed that a 2015 International box truck driven by a Reginold Darnell Williams, 35, was traveling north on Md. 91 when it struck a 2016 Subaru Forester traveling east on Deer Park Road driven by Frances Virginia Black, 65, on the passenger side, according to the release. In the car with Black was also a minor, according to the release.

Black was transported to Sinai Hospital with life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition, according to the release. Williams and the child were also transported, the release said, but with not life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, and those with information or who may have witnessed the accident are asked to call 410-386-5900.

