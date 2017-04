A deck attached to a townhouse caught fire after smoking materials were discarded in a flower pot, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

The deck fire in the 400 block of Logan Drive in Westminster caused about $2,000 in damage, according to the fire marshal. There were no injuries.

It took about 30 firefighters from the Westminster volunteer fire company about 15 minutes to control the fire, which was reported by a neighbor around 4:15 Saturday morning.