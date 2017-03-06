Applications available for Maryland Dairy of Distinction program

The Maryland Dairy Industry Association invites all Maryland dairy producers to submit an application for the ninth annual Maryland Dairy of Distinction program. Thirty-eight dairy farms have received the honor since the program began.

The program awards signs to dairy producers who maintain well-kept farmsteads. According to MDIA, attractive dairy farms give the consumer greater confidence in the wholesomeness of milk and stimulate milk sales, which encourages public support for the dairy industry.

According to an MDIA news release, farms nominated for the Dairy of Distinction Award will be judged during spring and summer. Winners will be announced at the Maryland Dairy Convention in February 2018. To obtain an application, contact Laurie Savage at 301-349-0750 or secretary@marylanddairyindustry.org, or Leslie Hart at 301-573-7039 or lhart@washco-md.net.

Applications are due by April 15 to Leslie Hart, 100 W. Washington St., Hagerstown, MD 21740, or fax 240-313-2281.

michel.elben@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7873

twitter.com/MichelElben