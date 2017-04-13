Two Hampstead men facing child pornography charges

Maryland State Police criminal investigators have charged two Hampstead men with multiple counts of distribution and possession of child pornography as a result of an Internet Crimes Against Children investigation, according to a Maryland State Police news release.

Tyler Curtis, 20 and Matthew Curtis, 20, both of 1700 block of Lower Forty Drive, were charged. Tyler Curtis is charged with four counts each of distribution and possession of child pornography. Matthew Curtis is charged with four counts of possession of child pornography.

According to the release, the investigation began in March 2017, when state police investigators assigned to the ICAC task force received a tip about an internet user possessing child pornography. The subsequent investigation led to the identification of the two individuals and a search warrant was served on the suspects' residence in Hampstead where, according to the release, multiple electronics devices were recovered containing images and videos of child pornography.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Investigators are asking anyone with additional information to contact the Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at 410-953-8200. Callers can remain anonymous.