Community Supported Agriculture allows buyers to feel 'a connection to the earth'

Working under the warmth of his greenhouse, Tom Reinhardt checked on the progress of his onion, celery and tomato seedlings. The plants will grow to produce some of the first vegetables Reinhardt offers with his community supported agriculture subscriptions at Nev-R-Dun Farm in Westminster.

"I start the season in the greenhouse because you can count on it," Reinhardt said. "You don't want to take a chance."

According to the most recent agricultural census completed in 2012 by the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service, there are 12,549 farms in the United States marketing their products through community supported agriculture, including 119 in Maryland. Members pay an upfront subscription fee to farmers in return for a share of the seasons harvest, which is usually provided weekly.

"Community Supported Agriculture farms are another way for residents to buy fresh, local food directly from a farmer," said Maryland Agriculture Secretary Joe Bartenfelder in a prepared statement. "This is a great time of year to join a program and enjoy a summer full of fresh Maryland produce. By purchasing local food, consumers are helping to keep land in farming rather than development."

DYLAN SLAGLE/STAFF PHOTO / Carroll County Times Tom Reinhardt, pictured in one of his greenhouses at Nev R Dun Farm in Westminster, has been operating a CSA on his certified organic vegetable farm since 2004. Tom Reinhardt, pictured in one of his greenhouses at Nev R Dun Farm in Westminster, has been operating a CSA on his certified organic vegetable farm since 2004. (DYLAN SLAGLE/STAFF PHOTO / Carroll County Times)

Reinhardt said he has been farming for 20 years and started a CSA in 2004. He also runs a home farm market on Thursday and Saturday afternoons and has stands at Downtown Westminster Farmers Market.

The farm was certified organic in 2001, Reinhardt said. The entire process has to be organic from seed to harvest, and he does not use pesticides or herbicides on his plants. He also uses paper mulch instead of plastic because Reinhardt said its better for the environment.

Until spring when the bulk of planting gets underway, Reinhardt said paperwork and farm maintenance take up most of his time.

"You have to make sure to maintain the fences to keep out the deer, groundhogs and rabbits," Reinhardt said. "Even with the changing climate, the pest population doesn't diminish."

Reinhardt's CSA subscription runs from the first week of June until the end of October. Reinhardt said that people who love to cook should definitely give a CSA a try, but they're not suitable for everybody especially people that aren't used to eating vegetables.

Kim Petry, of Eldersburg, was one of Reinhardt's first CSA customers. Petry said she gets a certain sense of satisfaction supporting my local farmer.

"I wanted to find a good place for organic produce that was locally sourced and Tom has a wide variety of products for sale," Petry said. "You can't find quality and freshness like this in the grocery store. The vegetables are crisper and full of flavor. We get the produce within a few days hes harvested it, sometimes it comes right from the field."

Mary Jo Boylan, of Frizzellburg, regularly visits Westminster Downtown Farmers Market and said Reinhardt's CSA helps her save money.

"It's less than I was spending just shopping at the market," Boylan said. "I also do it to support Tom and guarantee that he has income."

Boylan said she always gets a great selection with the CSA.

"It challenges me a little because I get things I wouldn't normally choose for myself," Boylan said. "I get to try and cook new things. I've learned to use arugula in pilaf, pizza and quiches."

Veronica Beasley, of Westminster, said she subscribed to Reinhardt's CSA because "in order to live healthier and eat healthier," we have to eat locally grown, organically grown food that's sustainable.

"Tom does a great job of bringing all those pieces together," Beasley said. "You pull up once a week and get a huge amount of produce. It's fresh and comes right from the field. You feel a connection to the earth and to how it was grown and you see the work and effort that goes into it."

Carroll CSAs

Buppert's Doran's Chance Farm in Marriotsville. Call 410-795-6815 or visit http://www.bupperts.com/csa.php

Chestnut Creek Farm LLC in Westminster. Please email chestnutcreekfarm@gmail.com

Deep Run Farms in Hampstead. Call 443-340-6231 or visit www.deeprunfarmsmd.com

Evermore Farm in Westminster. Call 443-398-6548 or visit http://evermorefarm.com/csa

Lehigh View in Union Bridge. Visit lehighviewfarm.com or email leighviewfarm@yahoo.com

Local Homestead Products in New Windsor. Call 410-635-2011 or email info@lhp.farm

Nev R Dun Farm in Westminster. Call 4430340-7212 or visit http://www.nevrdunfarm.com

Pheasant Hill Farm CSA in Mt Airy. Call 410-215-7173 or email msatter195@aol.com

Tierra Blooms in Taneytown (Flower CSA). Call 443-536-3581 or email tierrablooms@gmail.com