Police: Westminster man found in possession of 270 grams of marijuana and other drugs

A Westminster man is being held on $150,000 bond after he was allegedly found in possession of more than 270 grams of marijuana, a rifle and ammunition, and a range of other drugs.

Jonathan Rene Crespo, 25, of the unit block of Carroll Street, was arrested Wednesday and charged with five counts of possession of controlled dangerous substances, one count of marijuana possession, one count of intent to distribute, one count of intent to distribute narcotics, one count of possession of LSD with intent to distribute, one count of keeping a common nuisance/distributing a controlled dangerous substance, one count of rifle/shotgun possession with the intent to distribute and one count of firearm/drug trafficking crime, according to electronic court records.

Crespo was initially held on $100,000 bond, which was raised after a bail review Wednesday, according to electronic court records. He had not posted bail as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Law enforcement conducted surveillance on Crespo after confidential sources reported that he was distributing drugs in Carroll County. A deputy with the Carroll County Sheriff's Office was observing Crespo when he made a drug sale in the parking lot of a Pizza Hut, according to the statement of probable cause. Crespo then went to the Burger King in the 400 block of WMC Drive, where he met with another man for another drug transaction, according to the statement.

Crespo was seen driving a Honda Civic with a cracked windshield and a modified exhaust pipe, and an officer with the Westminster Police Department pulled him over.

During the traffic stop, a Maryland State Police K-9 unit was called to smell the car, and the dog positively alerted to the presence of drugs, according to the statement. Officers then searched Crespo, finding 5.2 grams of cocaine and 5.6 grams of marijuana on him, according to the statement.

A search warrant was conducted on Crespo's house, where officers found more drugs. From the traffic stop and the house, Crespo was found to be in possession of at least 272.4 grams of marijuana, 7.8 grams of cocaine, 2.3 grams of crack-cocaine, 6.5 LSD tabs, 7 grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms, one pill of oxycodone, two Xanax pills, digital scales, a marijuana grinder, a long rifle and 220 rounds of ammunition, according to the statement.

Crespo is not allowed to possess a firearm due to a prior conviction for possession of a controlled dangerous substance with the intent to distribute, according to the statement.

A preliminary hearing for Crespo has been set for June 23.

