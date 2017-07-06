Dual crashes close Md. 140 at Baltimore-Carroll county line

A pair of multivehicle crashes Thursday shut down both lanes of Md. 140 just south of the Carroll County line, with police unsure of when the route would reopen.

Baltimore County Police, who are investigating the crashes, received the first call for the first crash around 11:42 a.m., according to Spokeswoman Natalie Litofsky. Police shut down one lane of Md. 140 and Glen Falls Road, the approximate location of that first crash, she said.

Then, around 1:45 p.m., a second crash occurred, this time on the opposite side of Md. 140, Litofsky said, leading police to shut down both sides of Md. 140 from Old Westminster Pike to the intersection of Md. 140 and Woodfield and Brian Daniel courts.

"They anticipate having it closed for quite some time, because they are still collecting a lot of crash evidence," Litofsky said around 3:20 p.m. Thursday.

At least two people have been transported by ground to area hospitals for non-life threatening injuries, according to Litofsky, and each crash involved at least three vehicles.

"When they say it's 'multiple vehicles,' it usually means three, but it could be more than that," she said. "It's definitely more than two."

There were unconfirmed reports, Litofsky said, that the second crash may have been caused by a vehicle traveling onto the wrong side of the road near the first accident. Further details will become available once the investigators return to file a report, she said.

"Until I hear it from the traffic detectives it's technically not gospel," Litofsky said. "For the cause of a crash, it usually takes them a couple of days, sometimes as long as a week."

jon.kelvey@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-3317

twitter.com/CCT_Health