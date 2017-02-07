Manchester man charged with second-degree assault

A Manchester man faces an assault charge after he allegedly hit a man with a piece of wood.

Michael Anthony Crabill, 54, of the 2000 block of Mount Ventus Road, was charged with one count of second-degree assault Thursday and released on his own recognizance, according to electronic court records.

A Carroll County Sheriff's Office deputy responded to the 2000 block of Mount Ventus Road for an assault Thursday, according to the statement of probable cause.

Upon arrival, officers found a man, later identified as Crabill, standing in the front yard of the residence.

Crabill allegedly became belligerent, throwing his hands up in the air out of frustration that police were at his residence. The deputy observed a cut on Crabill's left bicep and right hand. He refused medical treatment, according to the statement.

Officers noted that two men were in the threshold of the residence, and they were asked to step outside. One man, who was not wearing a shirt, had multiple cuts on his neck and back. The man said he had been assaulted by Crabill and refused medical treatment, according to the statement.

The second man said he had called 911 after he observed Crabill assaulting the first man.

That man said Crabill was agitated because the first man wouldn't help gather fire wood. The man said Crabill allegedly broke a door off its hinges and threw it down the stairs toward the first man. After shouting at each other, Crabill threw a George Foreman grill down the stairs and struck the first man's leg, according to the statement.

Crabill allegedly took a 2-by-2-foot wood section of the door and threw it down the stairs. It stuck into the wall, and the second man said Crabill came down the stairs and attacked the first man.

The second man said Crabill struck the first man with the piece of wood and pinned him to the ground. Marks on the first man's neck supported the story, according to the statement.

Both men refused to complete witness statements, but photographs were taken of the injuries.

Crabill was transported to central booking where he was released on his own recognizance after being charged. A court date is set for April 12, according to electronic court records.

