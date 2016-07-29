County unveils new survey at County Office Building

Carroll County residents have a new way to make their voices heard on county services.

The county has installed a new touch-screen customer service survey in the lobby of the County Office Building, next to the front desk, for visitors to use as they exit the building.

The survey comprises four questions that ask respondents about which department they visited and how they rated their experience. For those dissatisfied with their experience, there is also an option to leave a comment about what could be improved.

The data collected, a news release from the county said, will be recorded and used to ensure the county is providing a high quality of service to citizens.

The idea for the survey, County Administrator Roberta Windham said, came from Carroll County Public Library, which has used a similar tool to gather feedback on its own customer service.

"We thought that was a great idea," Windham said, adding that it's a quick and easy way for people to interact with the county.

The survey doesn't ask for any personal information, not even a name or address, Windham said. The thought, she said, was that more people would be willing to provide their feedback if the process was simple and quick.

"We didn't want to take people's time too much, but we're very interested in getting their feedback," she said.

The system will be in place indefinitely, Windham said, but could see changes made to questions or other aspects as feedback is gathered and assessed.

heather.norris@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-3315

twitter.com/heatherleighnor