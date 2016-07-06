Sykesville woman pleads guilty in heroin distribution case.

A Sykesville woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to intent to distribute heroin and possession of an assault weapon.

Breschae Montinque Cooper, 20, of the 1300 block of Brenton Drive, entered a guilty plea Wednesday morning before Judge Richard Titus. Her sentencing for the convictions was deferred until November to allow for sentencing preparation and as a result of scheduling conflicts.

Titus set Cooper's bail as $5,000 unsecured bond while she awaits the sentencing hearing. As part of a plea agreement, Cooper will be monitored electronically, as well as by pretrial services, and will be subjected to random drug testing.

Although Cooper is six months pregnant, the decision to defer sentencing was for legal reasons, according to Cooper's attorney, Jerry Tarud. The pregnancy played a small role in allowing her to be at home while waiting for a sentencing hearing, he said.

Cooper was arrested March 3, along with her brother, after authorities with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms; the Baltimore City Police Department; and the Carroll County Sheriff's Office conducted a warrant on her Sykesville residence and discovered 15.5 grams of heroin and an Intratec semiautomatic gun, according to a statement of facts read by Deputy State's Attorney Ned Coyne.

An investigation found that Cooper was distributing the heroin for a friend, according to the statement of facts. As part of her presentencing release, Cooper is not to have contact with that friend.

Tarud praised the Carroll County State's Attorney's Office on its handling of the case, saying it did a "phenomenal" job.

"Any time you get a case in Carroll County, you have to take the case seriously," Tarud said.

Coyne declined to comment about the case.

