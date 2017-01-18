Westminster man arrested after alleged assault

A Westminster man was arrested Sunday after allegedly throwing a fire extinguisher at and slapping a woman during an argument.

Michael Sean Conn, 33, of the 700 block of Medinah Circle, was charged with two counts of second-degree assault and one count of intoxicated endangerment. He was released Sunday on his own personal recognizance, according to electronic court records.

A Westminster Police Department officer responded to Conn's residence at about 5:30 a.m. Sunday after receiving a report of a fight resulting in a woman being slapped. When the officer arrived, he spoke with a woman who told him that Conn was upstairs destroying the house, according to a statement of probable cause.

The officer did not hear anything but noticed several items tossed around the kitchen and living room of the residence. The woman told him that Conn said he was going to hurt himself and that she had hurt him. The officer noted that the woman appeared upset and her face was red, with a bruise beginning to appear under her right eye and a cut under her left eye, according to the statement.

The woman told the officer that Conn and she had been arguing since she arrived at the residence, adding that Conn was intoxicated, according to the statement. She told the officer that Conn smacked her and she went out to her vehicle in the hope he would fall asleep.

Instead, Conn left the residence, went to the mailbox and then jumped on the hood of her car. He then got off the car and threw a child's lunch box at it. The officer noted that there were footprints on the car and a lunch box on the ground, according to the statement.

The woman later told the officer that Conn threw a small fire extinguisher at her, causing a minor laceration on her right shin.

She said she didn't think Conn meant to "bash in" her head, but that he threw it at her and the ground while angry, according to the statement.

The officer spoke with Conn, who said he had been drinking all day and had an argument with the woman. He told the officer he didn't touch the woman or jump on her car before saying that he did destroy some property. He later changed his story to say he jumped on the woman's car, but continued to say he didn't touch her, according to the statement.

Conn had not returned a call for comment as of 6 p.m. Wednesday. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 22.

heather.mongilio@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7898

twitter.com/hmongilio