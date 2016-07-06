Students learn art of exaggeration in caricature class

At the beginning of a weeklong sculpture class at Common Ground on the Hill's Tradition Week, Erin Thomas, of Westminster, took a selfie and asked the teacher, Jim Paulsen, to identify her most recognizable traits for a self-portrait.

"He looked at the photo, and he told me I have big cheeks, and a big nose and a double chin," Thomas said. "At first it's like, 'Oh thanks, that makes me feel good,' but you'll never last in this class if you can't pick fun of yourself."

In his assessment, Paulsen wasn't making fun of a sensitive student, but rather giving her the tools she needed to successfully complete her work in his caricature class.

In the class, students sculpted self-caricatures out of clay. Paulsen gave advice throughout the sculpting process on how to best capture a person's look through exaggeration of their most prominent features. After sculpture, he taught the group two methods to preserve their clay likenesses, firing some like pottery and creating a plaster relief cast for others.

"The whole idea is to have fun and enjoy poking fun at ourselves," Paulsen said. "When politicians are caricatured in the paper, they don't get to have fun. This way, you're in control."

This is the first year for the caricature sculpture class. Paulsen said he is excited to bring something new to Common Ground.

The sculptures in the class featured bony cheeks, crooked teeth, eyes bugging out through glasses, bushy eyebrows, big ears, multiple chins and a number of other unflattering characteristics.

Paulsen said the key to a good caricature is picking the defining features of a face and then exaggerating them until the final piece ends up looking like the subject. In addition to self-portraits, students took the opportunity to do additional sculptures based on photos or loved ones. During the class, he praised Ann Christine Andrex's sculpture of her husband, and her use of surreal impressionistic shapes to represent his sleeping eyes.

Jennie Cushing, of Hampstead, put the final touches on her sculpture of her cat, Buttons, carving away the clay to create the illusion of fur on the back of his head. Even though she was working with an animal subject, she still was able to exaggerate the key features that define Buttons.

"We call him Little Big Mouth, because he's a miniature cat, but when he meows, everyone hears him," Cushing said. "So I exaggerated and focused on his mouth for the sculpture."

Don Elmes, of Blue Ridge, Virginia, attended the class with his granddaughter, Anna, a rising seventh-grader from Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Elmes said he's been attending Common Ground for two decades now, and when his grandchildren were born, he knew he wanted to share the experience with them.

Last year, Anna took a class in manga — Japanese-style comic book art — where she was able to do some sculpture work. Don said he thought the caricature class would be a decent follow-up to the manga class.

Anna said she loves art and getting messy while making art. She sculpted herself with cat ears on her head and said it was fun to try and recreate herself in the clay.

"I was definitely thinking of cats while I was making this," Anna said. "Then again, I'm almost always thinking of cats."

