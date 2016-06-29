Common Ground students tap into their creativity through improvisation

Contorting their bodies to convey the feeling of "self-loathing," improv movement students danced spontaneously without fear of judgment Wednesday afternoon at McDaniel College. The class, entitled Bustin' Loose, was part of Common Ground on the Hill's Traditions Weeks, which features daily classes on traditional arts, music and other skills.

Instructor Eileen Carson Schatz, of Crownsville, has devoted much of her life to sharing the power and joy of traditional music and percussive dance throughout North America and abroad. She founded Footworks Percussive Dance Ensemble in 1979, and is a pioneer in bringing percussive dance to performing arts stages and the general public.

Schatz said she has taught at Common Ground since its inception 22 years ago. She explained Bustin' Loose is designed to help people tap into their own creativity. She said she almost always sees her students' creativity grow throughout the course of the class.

"The goal is to get people to get past judgment and tap into their own creativity. I want them to free themselves," Schatz said. "Since they're not graded, there are no mistakes. The only mistake you can make is not to go for it."

Schatz started the class with deep breathing exercises. She encouraged students to envision a golden cord holding up their bodies. The students inhaled by expanding their stomachs and exhaled by letting their breath exit slowly.

"Stand with soft knees. … The idea is that the heavens and universe are supporting you," Schatz said. "When you exhale, you're releasing tension and toxins."

The students then put their arms in the air and moved around the stage, emulating undulating snakes. They also mimicked wet dogs by shaking their entire bodies. Throughout the class, Schatz encouraged the students to be present and "tuned in."

Ten-year-old Andrea Bruner, of Reisterstown, was inspired to enroll in the class after she saw Schatz perform during a Footworks Percussive Dance Ensemble show.

Bustin' Loose, a Common Ground on the Hill's Traditions Weeks class, is designed to help people tap into their own creativity through movement.

"It gives you a chance to be yourself by doing silly things like in the beginning when we shake ourselves out and release our energy," Andrea said.

The group also practiced ensemble movement as Schatz encouraged them to "pay attention to each other."

Jackie Olson, of Woodbine, is a first-year Common Ground attendee and said she enrolled in Bustin' Loose because she wanted to try something new.

"Eileen is very inclusive, and it doesn't matter what level you are," Olson said. "The steps are easy, and we get to use our voices as well as our bodies to express ourselves."

Schatz discussed Elizabeth (Betsy) Wetzig's modalities of movement: shape, swing, thrust, and hang. She explained shape movements derive from the heart, swing movements develop in the belly and thrust movements originate in the core. Hang movements are fluid and arise from various parts of the body.

While Steve Bloom played Cajon drums to accompany the class, the students experimented with the different types of movements, then discussed which ones felt most comfortable for them.

Bruner was most at ease doing swing movements and Olson enjoyed shape movements. But Karen Boger, of Westminster, couldn't decide.

"I liked experiencing them all," Boger said. "I love to dance and move a lot."

Schatz then asked the students to form a line in the middle of the stage. She encouraged them to make a vocal sound, a movement and a facial expression that matched student-suggested feelings including "happy," self-loathing," "harmonious" and "playful."

As the students acted out the suggested feeling, Schatz asked them to look at the composition they were creating together.

"This is like you're on a team," Schatz said. "The goal is to connect."

Boger, who re-enrolled in the class after taking it last year, said Schatz's class helps students turn around the thoughts that keep them from expressing themselves.

"We learn how to be in the world without worrying about what other people think about you," Boger said. "Even if you think you can't dance or sing, you learn that you can."

michel.elben@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7873

twitter.com/MichelElben