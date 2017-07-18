Eldersburg girl launches stuffed animal collection drive to help first responders support children

Hoping to help others, 10-year-old Raleigh Upton has initiated a stuffed animal collection drive to help emergency personnel comfort children. The first collection bin is located at A Time 2 Party in Sykesville.

"I have more than 100 stuffed animals. I have them in the closet, under the bed and in the basement," said Raleigh, of Eldersburg. "Some of my stuffed animals I can't sleep without, but others are just taking up space. I want to bring comfort and happiness to other kids, hopefully the animals will make them feel less scared and help them smile."

Raleigh's father, Eddie, is a volunteer firefighter with Reisterstown Volunteer Fire Department and a Howard County police officer. When Raleigh and her brother, Jake, went to visit him on a day when they were off from school, Jake noticed a teddy bear in a rescue squad vehicle and asked why it was there. His father explained that it may be there for someone to give to a child who is scared or needed comfort.

DYLAN SLAGLE/STAFF PHOTO / Carroll County Times Raleigh Upton, 10, of Eldersburg has taken on a service project called Comforting Cuddles to collect stuffed animals that first responders can carry in their vehicles to give to children when responding to emergencies. Raleigh Upton, 10, of Eldersburg has taken on a service project called Comforting Cuddles to collect stuffed animals that first responders can carry in their vehicles to give to children when responding to emergencies. (DYLAN SLAGLE/STAFF PHOTO / Carroll County Times) (DYLAN SLAGLE/STAFF PHOTO / Carroll County Times)

Raleigh, a rising sixth-grader at Oklahoma Road Middle School, empathized with the explanation as she relies on Teddy, her Winnie the Pooh toy, for solace.

When summer vacation started, Raleigh wrote a letter to give to local fire departments and police departments inquiring about the need for stuffed animals. Sgt. Shawn Kilgore, of the Sykesville Police Department, was the first to respond.

Kilgore said Raleigh's idea is "fantastic" and lauded her ingenuity.

"In my profession, you have the opportunity to impact someone that is going through a scary or traumatic situation," Kilgore said. "This is a great way to make a connection with a young boy or girl who may have a negative association with a police officer or the fire department. They'll always remember the time someone stopped what they were doing and gave them a stuffed animal. It helps make them see us in a positive way."

Some parents have already reached out to Raleigh. Victoria Dixon, of Marriottsville, plans to donate more than 25 stuffed animals.

"I just think this is such a great thing," Dixon said. "It's such a nice touch during a possibly scary time. For Raleigh to have thought of this at such a young age shows what a considerate heart she has."

Dixon said she thinks every family has an abundance of stuffed animals and Raleigh's drive is "a perfect use for something that's in excess."

"Every Mom I have talked to seems interested, and I think kids may feel more comfortable donating some of their extra animals if they can have a new life and new purpose," Dixon said.

Raleigh's mother, Erin, said her daughter is "always inventing something."

"Raleigh has really big ideas," Erin Upton said. "It's cool to see her work hard on this one and see her idea come to life. I told her the worst thing she could hear was, 'No,' and that's not the end of the world. So far, I've been blown away by the kindness. It's made us feel really good about the community we live in."

Eddie Upton said he is "very proud" of his daughter's mission to help public safety officers with community relations.

"It will be interesting to see where this goes," he said.

For more information

Visit www.facebook.com/comfortingcuddlessykesville or email comfortingcuddlessykesville@gmail.com.

To donate: Visit A Time 2 Party, 5959 Exchange Drive Suite 118, Sykesville