Baltimore man pleads guilty to second-degree assault

A Baltimore man pleaded guilty to a count of second-degree assault stemming from an October incident where he stomped on a woman's face.

Richard Collins Jr., 39, entered a plea agreement before Judge Barry Hughes in Carroll County Circuit Court on Tuesday morning. As part of the plea agreement, a count of reckless endangerment and a count of committing a crime in front of a minor were entered as nolle prosequi, or abandoned by the state.

Collins' sentencing will be deferred until June. Hughes said he'll cap the maximum sentencing at five years of active incarceration and five years suspended. Collins' attorney Margaret Mead said she'll be arguing for a period of probation and credit for time served.

On Oct. 22, 2016, a Carroll County Sheriff's Office deputy responded to Carroll Hospital and spoke with a woman who was there as a result of an assault. The bones around the woman's eye socket had been broken in the assault, according to the statement of facts read by Senior State's Attorney Brenda Harkavy.

Collins had an argument with the woman, and during the argument he threw her to the floor and stomped on her face. The woman's daughter witnessed the assault, Harkavy said.

Hughes will sentence Collins on June 7.

