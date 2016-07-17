Civil War general re-enactors depict missed encounter at Union Mills Homestead

Astride his horse Aura Lea, Maj. Gen. J.E.B. Stuart met Brig. Gen. James Barnes at the Union Mills Homestead's Citizen Meets Soldier program in Westminster. The generals, who missed each other by four hours in 1863, depicted the missed encounter with humor and pleasantries Sunday morning.

"If we meet on the field of battle, I will give you every courtesy," Stuart said to Barnes, who agreed to do the same.

According to Union Mills Homestead Foundation Inc. board of governors President Sam Riley, Civil War re-enactments have been held on the site since the 1960s and the foundation began sponsoring events in 2015. Riley said Sunday's general encounter was a first for the Homestead.

"We try to do more living history that relates specifically to the site," Riley explained.

During the re-enactment, Stuart said he returned to Union Mills "because I enjoy a good conversation."

"I love this spot, although the last time I was on the other side of the road," Stuart said.

Barnes said he had missed "the rebel caviler Stuart" by four hours, but they were now "hot on his trail."

After a spirited discussion about their backgrounds and the missed encounter, each general talked about their own experience at Union Mills. According to Union Mills Homestead historical documents, the Confederate cavalry under the command of Stuart clashed with Union cavalry in Westminster on June 29, 1863.

After fighting in Westminster, the Confederate cavalry rode north to Union Mills where the Shriver brothers lived on opposite sides of the road. Southern-supporting William Shriver allowed the Confederate soldiers to rest there and in the morning, treated them to breakfast. Stuart and his cavalry left shortly after for Hanover, Pennsylvania.

Within a matter of hours, the Union V Corps arrived at Union Mills. The army's division commander, Barnes, slept in northern-supporting Andrew Kaiser Shriver's homestead that night. On July 1, the Union Army broke camp and headed to Gettysburg.

Stuart, portrayed by Dave Shuey, of Newville, Pennsylvania, remained on his horse throughout the discussion because as he explained after, the horse is part of the persona.

"As a cavalry man, he would want to be at eye level with the general and he wouldn't want to dismount," Shuey said.

Shuey, who has been a re-enactor for seven years, said he has always been fascinated by Confederate cavalry images.

"It was an age of chivalry with gallant men on horseback. I grew up watching John Ford and John Wayne movies, and I think I was born 130 years too late. As a child, I desperately wanted to be a cavalry soldier," Shuey said.

While researching Stuart, Shuey learned that the general wasn't as much of a gregarious and flamboyant person as he was rumored to be.

"He had a reputation of being a womanizer and flirt, but he was totally devoted to his wife. While he was considered a partyer, he actually never drank. He had more than his share of detractors that may have fueled the rumors, but I think anyone that served with him would say he was the real deal," Shuey said.

Joel Hummel, of Hanover, Pennsylvania, portrayed Barnes. Hummel said he is a volunteer at the Union Mills Homestead mill and has been working on the character for five months.

"While talking with other volunteers, I learned that Barnes was quite a central figure for the Homestead. He was a little bit older than I am but with facial hair management, I thought I could pull it off," Hummel explained.

Hummel said Barnes graduated from the United States Military Academy in 1829 in the same class as Robert E. Lee. At the Battle of Fredericksburg, Barnes distinguished himself by leading his brigade in one of the final assaults against Confederate positions on Marye's Heights. He portrayed Barnes with a cigar because he said tobacco and coffee were essential to camp life.

"They were so close in meeting," Hummel said. "It certainly makes you wonder what if and what was in the minds of the leadership at the time. …There probably wouldn't be friendly talking like this, but there may have been friendships formed long before the war. They definitely would have had a professional respect for each other."

After the re-enactment, Kathryn Hoar, of Hanover, said she and her 8-year-old son, Malcolm, really enjoyed it.

"His second-grade class did a Civil War history unit," Hoar said. "I thought this would be an interesting way to bring it to life for him beyond the museum."

Kristin Shaffer, of Parkton, said the discussion helped the audience understand the local ties to history.

"The guy who plays Stuart really got into his persona, and the guy who played Barnes was good at describing the events. It was very engaging," Shaffer said.

Ray Mathena, of Baltimore, said the generals' discussion was entertaining.

"It was informative, and it really gave you feeling of what life was like back then," Mathena said.

