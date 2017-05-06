Civil War encampment celebrates history, and the loss of one of their own

The annual Civil War weekend encampment at the Carroll County Farm Museum began Saturday with an uncommon ceremony, a eulogy given to two ranks of soldiers, some in gray and some in blue. Prayers and a cannon fire salute marked off the morning from the regularly scheduled living history engagement.

The official plan for Saturday was a re-enactment of a small slice of the Battle of Seven Pines, also known as the Battle of Fair Oaks, a defeat of Union forces in Northern Virginia in late May 1862.

"It was essentially the Confederates' first real push back against a Union offensive against their capital of Richmond," said Chris Monzi, the major in command of the Union forces at the encampment. "It was at that battle that the Confederate commander the time was wounded and Robert E. Lee took over as the commander of the Confederate forces in Virginia."

A recreation of a crucial tactical element of a portion of that battle, an earthen fortification known as Casey's Redoubt, was made possible by the Farm Museum using extra soil to create a berm on the the grounds, according to Monzi.

"This year we were very fortunate because we've had a number of construction [projects] going on at the museum. The result of that is that we able to construct a berm that is specific to this battle," said Joanne Weant, Farm Museum manager. "It really adds to the atmosphere."

But if the positive externalities of a construction project were a welcome intrusion of contemporary time into that of living history, the opening ceremony had come about from an unwelcome one.

On April 29, a member of the living history community died in a car accident. Brenda Barber, along with her husband Rick, had been fixtures in the re-enactment world since the 1980s and helped found the Civil War encampment event.

That real-life tragedy echoed through the community across the lines of Union and Confederate, said Bill McElwhee, commander of the Confederate forces Saturday.

"The ones in blue came over, too, because in this hobby we're all family," he said. "[Brenda and Rick] were in my second battalion and we are definitely all family. It has affected everybody in my group."

McElwhee said he last saw Brenda on April 29, not long before the accident, and remembers her as someone who would do anything to help anyone without batting an eye. After the ceremony in tribute to her, he said, the weekend's engagement would take on an extra poignancy in her absence.

"It was — I don't know. We'll get through it," McElwhee said. "She would want us to get through, to continue doing what we're doing."

Rick Barrick, the Farm Museum chair caner and a re-enactor since the early '70s, is no longer associated with any re-enactment unit, but wore his Union blues to the encampment Saturday. A longtime friend of the Barbers, he reflected on the tragic loss and what it meant for their community.

"They were here just last Saturday for School of the Soldier," he said. "She took all the girls and showed them how they did the sewing and all the different stuff. Rick would take the boys and they would put them into a unit, and they had little wooden guns and showed them how they did it."

At Brenda's viewing on Thursday, Barrick said, some people waited three hours to pay their respects.

"She was a great lady, just good people. They care about people," he said. "It's a bad tragedy and a hell of a loss."

"The Farm Museum, this was a second home to Brenda," said Jim Tillet, chaplain with the 24th North Carolina. "I've known the Barber family since the 1980s. I would call her 'mom' and she would call me 'son' — that's how close we were."

Tillet provided the eulogy and prayers Saturday morning during a ceremony that was, appropriately enough, all in-character.

"Pray for the Barber family, for they have lost a wife, a mother and a grandmother," he intoned. "We all know she is in peace now. Come in peace, go in peace. Amen."

The soldiers presented their arms and a cannon's report ripped through the morning air. To their respective camps the re-enactors marched, to the beat of drums.

