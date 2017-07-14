Circus camp teaches perseverance to young students

Passersby might have mistaken Carroll Community College for a big top, with all the tutus, tumblers and clowns that filled the gymnasium Friday afternoon.

The circus performance was the finale of a week-long circus camp, one of the many offerings from the annual Summer!Kids@Carroll program. Participating kids spent a week learning juggling, plate spinning, tight-wire walking, stilt walking, acrobatics, clowning and more, all of which they performed for a group of family and friends.

Mark Lohr, the program's head coach, led the show and introduced the acts, pausing often to crack a joke or call out encouragement to one of the campers who couldn't nail a trick on the first try.

"Once you get in front of an audience, you need a little extra oomph," he told the audience.

Demonstrations of tricks were interspersed with a few short clowning skits, like "The Telephone," in which a woman wouldn't get off the phone — even when the sky was literally falling and an angry mob descended on her with water balloons. And as with any good clown performance, there were several shaving cream pies to the face.

There were impressive tricks — one camper who had no previous experience at spinning plates showed off her new ability to balance three at once — and plenty of comical mishaps.

"If you fall, you get back up and try again," Lohr said.

DYLAN SLAGLE/STAFF PHOTO / Carroll County Times From left, Kylee Schubert, 12, Cadi Kepner, 12, Emory Prior, 12, and Elise Srsic, 10, spin plates during a performance Friday at Michael Rosman's Circus Camp, part of Summer!Kids@Carroll at Carroll Community College in Westminster July 14, 2017. From left, Kylee Schubert, 12, Cadi Kepner, 12, Emory Prior, 12, and Elise Srsic, 10, spin plates during a performance Friday at Michael Rosman's Circus Camp, part of Summer!Kids@Carroll at Carroll Community College in Westminster July 14, 2017. (DYLAN SLAGLE/STAFF PHOTO / Carroll County Times) (DYLAN SLAGLE/STAFF PHOTO / Carroll County Times)

The Carroll camp partnered with Michael Rosman's Circus Camp Stars, and every instructor was a circus professional.

"The best thing [about working with campers] is to see the smiles," said Brennan Katz, of Reisterstown, who works with the circus group. "The end product makes this all worthwhile."

Cassandra Casey, the summer program's coordinator of lifelong learning, said: "We have been partnering with Michael Rosman's Circus Stars since 2011. Our lifelong learning team was looking for something different to add to our program, and now [circus camp] is one of our most popular camps."

Some participants were veterans, such as Cadi Kepner, of Westminster, who has been attending the camp for eight years. She said her favorite part is the people she meets.

"They're very nice to me here," she said. This year she learned to balance on a ball and navigate it through an obstacle course.

First-time campers Chris and Zach Collins, 12 and 10, also found something to enjoy. Chris said the show at the end of the week was the highlight for him.

"It was pretty great," Zach said, "but there was one thing they could have done to improve it — if they used actual pies."

Their father, Steve, said both of his sons hope to come back next year, this time with sister Katie, 8, in tow.

Casey, who has a background in theater, said she is personally fond of the circus camp. "My own daughter participated three years ago," she said. "It taught her comedic timing and perseverance." Now she is involved with community theatre.

The camp is also a family affair for Lohr, who brings his four children along to help demonstrate skills for the campers. He said he loves the chance to work with his family and pass on some of the knowledge he has learned in his 25 years in the world of circus performance.

In his experience, the best part about teaching circus skills to kids is "the look on their face when they do something successfully for the first time."

"That's the most satisfying," he said.

There is still some availability in upcoming Summer!Kids@Carroll camps. Casey said parents may continue to register their child at www.carrollcc.edu/instantenrollment up to a week before the camp starts.

crighter@baltsun.com

410-857-3315

twitter.com/Cat_Righter