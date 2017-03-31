Chocolate Seder to teach about Passover

The Hebrew Learning Center of Carroll County, the Eldersburg Jewish Congregation, and the international program PJ Library and PJ Our Way will sponsor a Chocolate Seder on Sunday, April 2. The event will be held from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Freedom Optimist Hall in Sykesville.

"It's going to be an awesome event because it will bring families together to learn about Passover in a different way," said Barb Arbesman, owner of the Hebrew Learning Center of Carroll County.

According to Arbesman, it's traditional to have a Seder, a Jewish ritual service and ceremonial dinner, for the first night or first two nights of Passover. Passover is the major Jewish spring festival that commemorates the liberation of the Israelites from Egyptian slavery.

Gabrielle Burger, director of PJ Library and PJ Our Way, said the chocolate Seder is "a really fun, kitschy, yet educational way to celebrate Passover as a community."

"It's a way to really get the kids involved," Burger said. "Seder is a lot about story telling, so children are the main focus. Using the Haggadah, we tell our origin story and how we moved from slavery to freedom and we want to be able to engage the children in that story."

During Chocolate Seder, Burger said families will have four glasses of chocolate milk instead of having four glasses of grape juice or wine. Instead of dipping parsley in salt water to remember the tears of slavery, participants will dip strawberries in bittersweet chocolate.

"This is not meant to be in place of the traditional Seder but it's a way for the community to get together," Burger said. "It's a lot of food, a lot of fun, and a lot of chocolate."

Burger said Rabbi Sholom Cohen, who is the Carroll County Chabad rabbi, and Janna Zuckerman, from the Center for Jewish Camping, have donated parts of the Seder and will help run the event.

Eldersburg Jewish Congregation family service leader Shannon Handwerger said Chocolate Seder is "a way for young families to be able to meet other young families in Carroll County."

"It's a great way for people to come and see what's happening in Carroll County," Handwerger said. "Kids love these kinds of programs because they can identify with other children who celebrate the same holidays."

Handwerger said the event should be "really exciting for kids."

"It's something different where they're still learning about Passover but doing it in a fun, interactive way with chocolate," Handwerger said.

If you go

What: Chocolate Seder

When: 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Sunday, April 2

Where: Freedom Optimist Hall, 6315 Sykesville Rd., Sykesville

Cost: $2 per child, $5 per adult, $15 maximum per family