Montessori students explore Carroll County Farm Museum's new Children's Touch Room

Using a broom to sweep the Carroll County Farm Museum's new Children's Touch Room, 8-year-old Nick Willoughby, of Westminster, seemed disappointed in the results. Nick was one of 22 Montessori School of Westminster students who visited the museum Tuesday morning.

"Normally you see people using a vacuum. It seems like the broom is making the room dirtier," Nick said.

Carroll County Farm Museum Curator Stefanie Strosnider, the new exhibit space opened to the public in April. The room, located in the former Burns Library, allows children to play with items in the room's general store, dining room and kitchen.

"Because museums are often accused of being too stuffy, we wanted to create a hands-on experience for children and their families. This is where they can come and touch everything," Strosnider explained. "We hope the kids get a feel of what it was like to live in the late 1800s and early 1900s by using this room."

Strosnider said the museum's tour guides ask visitors where their food comes from, and they often say it comes from the store. Strosnider decided to place artificial "fresh" food in the kitchen and dining area in hopes that visitors will make the connection between what's produced on a farm and how it gets to the table. She also included canned items in the general store to emphasize that distinction.

"I tried to make it Carroll County specific," Strosnider said. "We were lucky enough to receive 55 cannery labels from Harry Conover, one of the museum's tour guides. We reproduced many of them and put them on the cans."

Strosnider said children can also create their own cannery labels, sort mail, complete a scavenger hunt or color in the room. Visitors may also write postcards which will be mailed by the museum.

Carroll County Farm Museum Director Joanne Weant said that the room fits in perfectly with the museum's long-term plan to offer more family friendly activities and will allow children to experience the museum in a fun, interactive way.

DYLAN SLAGLE/STAFF PHOTO / Carroll County Times Third grader Carter Wright puts newspapers in mail slots as students from the Montessori School of Westminster visit the Children's Touch Room at the Carroll County Farm Museum in Westminster Tuesday, May 17, 2016. At left is second grader Nick Willoughby. Third grader Carter Wright puts newspapers in mail slots as students from the Montessori School of Westminster visit the Children's Touch Room at the Carroll County Farm Museum in Westminster Tuesday, May 17, 2016. At left is second grader Nick Willoughby. (DYLAN SLAGLE/STAFF PHOTO / Carroll County Times)

"I am so proud of the museum's curatorial and maintenance staff for their dedicated effort in bringing our new Children's Touch Room to life," Weant said. "Under Stefanie's guidance, the staff worked through the winter to transform the room into the warm, child-friendly experience that it is today. The attention to historic detail is especially commendable."

While the children played, Montessori School of Westminster's lower elementary guide Lauren Welsh-Bare said her students were reinforcing what they read in books and what they had learned at the museum.

"What better way to learn history than by having a hands-on experience? We study Colonial life, so this is a nice way to emphasize the lesson," Welsh-Bare said.

Chaperone Sara Rivera said the children enjoyed experimenting with some of the items they had already observed during the tour.

"They'll remember a lot more of the trip because they got to play," Rivera said.

Eight-year-old Marley Rill, of Hampstead, explored the room and touched everything she could reach.

"I like that you can play with everything. It's nice to learn about the old days," Marley said.

Investigating the room's kitchen, 9-year-old Evie Meisner, of Sykesville, said she liked the "old timey" feel.

"We're learning about the way people used to do things," Evie said. "Somehow people were able to survive without technology. Now we have all these gadgets."

Nine-year-old Carter Wright, of Westminster, examined the room's coins and scale.

"Most people use credit cards to pay for everything now," Carter said. "I like that we get to play with all of the stuff here."

michel.elben@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7873

twitter.com/MichelElben