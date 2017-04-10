Fire at Lehigh Cement causes minimal damage

A fire broke out at Lehigh Cement in Union Bridge on Monday morning causing minimal damage.

The fire occurred in the bag house, Union Bridge Fire Company spokesman Perry Jones said. Once firefighters were on the scene, Perry said the blaze took about 10 minutes to control.

Perry said repair work was being done in the bag house, and they think a spark may have caught a bag on fire. The incident is being looked into, he added.

It was a "very small" fire, and there were no hazardous material issues, Perry said.

No one was injured and there was minimal damage, he added.

emily.chappell@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7862

twitter.com/emilychappell13