Farmer, great-grandfather of 49, bacon-lover, Hunter Gilley Sr. turns 100 in Hampstead

Hunter Gilley Sr., current resident of Hampstead, has turned 100 years old.

Born May 4, 1917 in Ash County, North Carolina to late parents Walter Gilley and Retta Blevins, Gilley was one six siblings: Margret Dill, Lee Roy, Robert, Faye Hurley, and Ralph. During his young years he settled down to start a family in the Southern Pennsylvania/Northern Maryland area with his late wife, Anna Gilley. They set their roots in Whiteford, Maryland where Hunter built the family home in 1948. Hunter and Anna were married for 56 wonderful years.

Gilley feels blessed to celebrate with all nine of his children, four daughters and five sons: Janet, Ruth, Hunter Jr., Roy Gene, Richard, Joan, Beatrice, Leon and Randall. His thriving family consist of 27 grandchildren, 49 great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren and growing.

Gilley has been in the loving care of his daughter, Joan Sheedy, for more than 10 years now. Joan, her husband Jim, daughter Jamie and son-in-law Chet help to take care of his every need and ensure his comfort. With help, Hunter is able to get up each morning and walk to his chair to enjoy his favorite meal, breakfast. For about 8 years he would have bacon, morning, noon and night. He jokes that bacon is the secret for a long life. Gilley regularly watches "The Price is Right," old westerns and light-hearted shows on animal planet. He also enjoys the local news and Sunday morning sermons. Being a man of faith, he has been a longtime member of Welcome Home Freewill Baptist Church of Harford County. Since moving, he has become a member of Glyndon Bible Class where his daughter's family attends.

Gilley's family enjoys hearing his stories throughout his lifetime. Photographs are a huge part of Gilley's family history and there is always a camera to catch great moments. To help tell the story or spark a memory, family members often show Gilley photos of his old farm animals or places of travel or a photo that was featured in The Aegis newspaper back in 1954. He was pictured balancing his youngest son, Randall, at 4 months old in the palm of his hand.

His life's work mainly consisted of farm work and construction. The family enjoys looking back on the jobs Gilley was a part of, such as building Peach Bottom atomic plant in Delta, Pennsylvania, where he was a part of the construction of the high-rise, working hundreds of feet above the ground. Gilley helped with construction on a New Jersey power plant and Bainbridge Naval Base in Port Deposit as well. He worked for Pea Viners, in Whiteford, driving his own 1956 dump truck until 1980. He transferred the peas from the field to the factory for shucking.

When Gilley wasn't on the job he was at home tending to his crops and livestock. There was always a cow and chickens to keep the family and neighbors fed, his favorite being Bren, their dairy cow. After a harvest of the crops he would ensure everyone was taken care of, family and friends. In his older years, at his Prospect Mill home in Bel Air, he continued to farm, on a much smaller scale, growing corn and assorted vegetables. When his grandchildren would visit, Gilley would show them how to shuck the corn and they often said it was some of the best tasting corn they ever had. Gilley's prized garden, however, consisted of his tulips, recalled by his grandchildren as such beautiful colors, he kept them immaculate and would send them home with a bunch after spring visits.

Gilley always had his trusty tractors to help him with his crops. One of which is still in the family today. His grandson, Chuck, took on the project of restoring his old 1954 Farmall running like the day he bought it. Now it is used in local tractor pulls and shows. Gilley is proud to see it being taken care of and still being used today.

Since Hunter's late 80s, the family has gathered each year for his birthday. Because of his health he underwent surgery at 89 to receive nine stents leading to his heart. His doctors were unsure how much time that would give him and yet here he is today at the age of 100. Beating the odds his family celebrates with grateful hearts for another year.

His family wanted to pull out all the stops this year, making this a memorable milestone for him. As the date drew closer to his birthday he would bring up the occasion to family in everyday conversation, excitedly, with a big smile on his face. Gilley may be 100, but his family says he is still good in mind. He is able to carry on conversations and is aware of past and present events. They say that even though he can't get up and go like he used to, he has a great outlook on life and still has a "heart of gold."

Gilley's enjoyment these days involves looking out his window for birds and critters and spending time with his granddaughters' two dogs and cat. He loves the company of family and friends and the love and care each day from his daughter, Joan. "He has brought so much joy to our lives, always taking care of us, so when the time came for us to take care of him we didn't hesitate," she said.