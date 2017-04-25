Sheriff's Office conducting internal investigation after entering wrong home

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office is conducting an internal investigation after its investigators and a Montgomery County Police tactical unit entered the Gaithersburg home of a man who shared the same name as a suspect wanted in a gun theft case in Carroll.

Police were investigating the theft of more than 20 firearms and $500 in coins from a home near Mount Airy that was reported Tuesday, April 18, and had identified Israel DeJesus Orellana, 26, of Gaithersburg as one of three suspects.

Sheriff's Office investigators, with assistance from the Montgomery County SWAT unit, executed a search warrant later that same day on the Gaithersburg home of the wrong Israel Orellana.

"It wasn't until we got into the house that investigators realized another person of the same exact name and a similar age lived there," Carroll County Sheriff Jim DeWees said Tuesday.

Investigators later arrested the Israel Orellana they were seeking at a nearby address.

DeWees said sheriff's office detectives had received the name Israel Orellana, and a rough estimate of his age, as a possible suspect from the victim of the gun theft in Mount Airy.

Investigators later obtained surveillance footage from a Giant grocery store in Gaithersburg showing Orellana and Thomas Ryan Skowron, 24, who is also charged with the gun and coin thefts, after making a large transaction at a CoinStar machine.

DeWees said investigators felt driver's license photos of the incorrect Israel Orellana matched that of the surveillence video. He said Tuesday he was unsure of the quality of the video. Police then obtained a search warrant for the wrong Orellana's home, which the sheriff's office requested Montgomery County Police execute because deputies were outside their jurisdiction.

The case of mistaken identify was further complicated by the fact that both Israel Orellanas had a family member living with them that also shared a name, DeWees said.

A phone number to reach Orellana for comment could not be located in the White Pages or online.

Orellana told FOX 5 News, which originally reported the story, that he was in his bedroom when he heard noise, which he thought was his mother and a group of friends from church who were at the home at the time.

"So I get up from my bed and I start walking over to my door," Orellana told FOX 5. "And as I'm opening my door, I make eye contact with the SWAT officer and he pushes up against the door with his shield and he slams me against the wall. He starts screaming at me, 'Stop resisting! Stop resisting!'"

Orellana said members of his family and his mother's friends were also detained, and that he sustained bruises and scrapes, and damage was done to his bedroom door. He also said his mother, who is battling cancer, had a panic attack as she was being detained and had to be hospitalized.

DeWees said the sheriff's office is working with its risk management department to take care of any property damage and potentially any hospital bills incurred by Orellana's mother as a result of the incident.

Orellana told FOX 5 that it wasn't about money, it was about accountability. "People need to be held responsible, and they need to do a better job," he said. "Like, it's just that plain and simple. They can't be breaking into people's houses just because I have the same name and I look like someone."

For his part, DeWees, who said law enforcement has apologized to Orellana and his family for what he called "an unfortunate mistake," said an internal investigation has been launched to make sure something similar doesn't happen again.

"It's unacceptable," DeWees said. "Our guys have to do better."

Regarding the gun theft case, DeWees said law enforcement believe they have recovered all of the guns that were stolen from an area in Northern Virginia. Orellana and Skowron have been charged and released on bail, but police are still seeking a third suspect.