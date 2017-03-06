Sheriff's Office cautioning residents about kidnapping phone scam

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a scam that involves a caller demanding ransom for a kidnapped loved one.

The Sheriff's Office handled complaints Monday in which a caller told the person on the receiving end that someone they know, usually a family member, had been kidnapped and would only be returned when money was sent to the caller. In the calls the Sheriff's Office handled, people contacted the allegedly abducted person instead of sending money to the caller, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.

According to the release, the scam can be "unnerving" because the callers will often research the person they have allegedly kidnapped and will be able to provide information about them, including their birthday and other details that can be found on social media.

"These tactics are designed to increase the level of panic, and convince the potential victim to follow their directions," according to the release.

The Sheriff's Office is urging people to be cautious about suspicious calls, especially if the callers demand money in a short period of time. Other versions of the scam include the caller saying a family member has been arrested or was in an accident and they need money immediately, according to the release.

heather.mongilio@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7898

twitter.com/hmongilio