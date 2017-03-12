Tech Center committee gets parameters, likely to meet in March

With a new Carroll County Career and Technology Center committee set to get to work, Carroll schools staff estimate any approved construction would be done by summer 2021 at the earliest.

At the February Board of Education meeting, school board members voted to move forward with the creation of a committee tasked with developing education specifications for the Tech Center. Board members Bob Lord and Virginia Harrison volunteered to sit on the committee.

In March, the Board of Education set parameters for the Tech Center. While board member Donna Sivigny brought up a few possible parameters, the only one that passed — 4-1 with Lord in opposition — was that the Board of Education would not support a completely new facility.

In January, the Board of Education and Board of County Commissioners met and took first looks at four possible plans — from a small modernization and expansion to a fully new facility on a new property — for the Tech Center that came out of a feasibility study.

The Tech Center committee will likely begin meeting by the end of March, said Bill Cain, facility planner for Carroll County Public Schools. Carroll County Public Schools staff is still working with Tech Center Principal Bill Eckles and Angie McCauslin, supervisor of career and technology education, to determine who else will sit on the committee.

It will be made up of Eckles and McCauslin, the two Board of Education members; teachers, parents, likely some students and others. There will also likely be some people from the local business community, which Cain said works closely with the Tech Center.

"This project, unlike other projects, has a very ... big tie to the biz community," he added.

It'll take "several meetings," Cain said, to go through the education specification process.

The committee will likely meet through the fall, he said, and at that point, it should have education specifications — or at least a draft — to show the Board of Education. These specifications define what areas are needed; what types of floors, lighting and fixtures need to be used; and what items need to be inside, Cain added.

"It defines the needs in a narrative form," he said.

Once that's approved by the Board of Education, it'll become the guiding document for the project and the architect that is hired. That architect will come back with a plan, or multiple plans, for approval, he said. There will be back-and-forth dialogue, and the planning committee will continue to meet throughout the process and with the architect to review drawings.

"It's a whole long process," Cain said.

The committee's creation is the first step.

If they start moving now, Cain said, they can hire a designer to start in July 2018, and that should take close to a year. Construction, ideally, would begin around July 2019, he said.

The construction process would be about two years, Cain said, meaning the facility would be completed for the start of the 2021-22 school year.

"If everything ... keeps moving on this pace, and nothing changes and there's no unknowns or curve balls that are thrown out there, that's the soonest it could occur," he added.

