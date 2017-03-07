Health of ticks may be key to health of humans
News Maryland Carroll County

Carroll Springs School put on lockout

Jacob deNobel
Contact ReporterCarroll County Times
Carroll Springs School has been placed on lockout after a report of a suspicious person

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a call of a suspicious person in the area of the Westminster Senior Center. Officers are on the scene, and Carroll Springs School has been placed on lockout.

When a school is placed on lockout, it means a threat has been deemed present outside the building and no one is allowed to enter or leave the school. That differs from a lockdown situation, when students are locked inside classrooms with lights out.

Cpl. Jonathan Light, spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office, said so far there is no indication of a danger to the public, and Carroll Springs stated there is no reason to believe that students and staff are in danger.

jacob.denobel@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7890

Twitter.com/Jacob_deNobel

Copyright © 2017, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
57°