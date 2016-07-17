Carroll delegate heads to GOP Convention

The 2016 Republican National Convention kicks off Monday in Cleveland, and Carroll County Republican Central Committee member Larry Helminiak is one of the delegates to the convention who will be on hand to cast a vote for Donald Trump as the GOP nominee for president.

"This is my third convention. I was a delegate in Minnesota, a delegate in Tampa — one was for McCain, the other was for Romney — and now this one," Helminiak said. "I am excited about it because ... if we don't save our country this time, it's going to be trouble for a very long time. The country that people my age have seen and grown up and with will cease to exist."

It comes down to the Supreme Court, Helminiak said. Whoever next occupies the White House could appoint between two to three new Justices to the court in their first four years in office, and Helminiak wants Trump to trounce the presumptive Democratic nominee, Hillary Clinton, in order ensure those justices are conservatives.

But the general election is the battle yet to come, the immediate struggle could well be the nomination of Trump in Cleveland, given the continued, if attenuated pushback from the never Trump faction of the GOP, according to Helminiak.

"I get emails every day from those people. They first tried to get delegates to vote their conscience and vote for someone else they like better," he said. "When that failed, the latest move was to get delegates to abstain so that he wouldn't have 1237 votes ... then the convention would be wide open for somebody else to take over."

The abstain maneuver failed as well. The Rules Committee, which sets the rules that govern the convention, voted on the change on Thursday and it failed to pass, Helminiak said, though he isn't certain that means the movement is entirely spent.

"They will never give up, but their big chance was to get the rules committee to open it up a little bit to allow delegates to abstain and they lost that," he said.

Asked if he would consider supporting someone like Romney once again should the Never Trump contingent yet find some way to make the 2012 Republican nominee an option in 2016, Helminiak answered by explaining what he believes is Trump's true appeal.

"You have to understand that a lot of people that are for Trump are not necessarily for Trump as much as they are anti-establishment," he said.

After a surge of new conservative voters associated with the tea party movement delivered both chambers of Congress to the GOP in 2012, Helminiak said, Republican leadership still proved unable to successfully confront President Obama on spending issues. As a result, Helminiak contends, the party base, and many Democrats and independents grew discontent with the establishment. Trump gives voice to that frustration and promises change, he said.

"It's not 100 percent for him, but it's a high percentage of, 'I just want to change Washington,' " Helminiak said. "When Trump came along, you had 17 people running, 15 were elected politicians, either past or present. Only two, [Carly] Fiorina and Trump are not elected, so the public started to go for Trump because he is the most outspoken and the most familiar."

Trump's outspoken style of campaigning has engendered a sizable response among activists — who in turn have energized Trump supporters — and Cleveland is bracing for what could be a convention surrounding by clashes between opposing groups of demonstrators. It's a mashup made potentially volatile because Ohio's open carry laws allow protesters to bring firearms with them into the streets.

The city of Cleveland has purchased $50 million "protest insurance" in preparation of the convention, Cleveland newspaper The Plain Dealer reported in late June.

"As far as the safety of the convention, I think it's going to be horrendous," Helminiak said. "I think there will be demonstrations, probably as bad any ever. Maybe not as bad as Chicago in '68, but it will be bad."

Joseph Cluster, executive director of the Maryland Republican Party, will attend the convention as an aide to the state delegation.

Cluster said he attended the RNC in 2004, where more than 1,500 were arrested protesting the nomination of former President George W. Bush for a second term.

Cluster said this year is different.

"2004 was anti-war people, so they were a little less violent," he said.

According to Cluster, this year, all Maryland delegates have been briefed on safety measures relating to their time in Cleveland.

"We've given them all the security instructions of what they're expected to do," he said.

At no time will delegates be instructed to leave the convention's secure zone, Cluster said. For the most part, he said, they will be bused to and from the arena by official GOP vehicles authorized to transport delegates behind security lines.

Helminiak, despite expecting a contested convention outside the convention hall if not inside as well, said he was not particularly concerned for his personal safety.

"I am not a kid, and I would not be foolish enough to get into a verbal altercation with someone screaming anti-Republican things. The best thing you can do is ignore them," he said. "You just have to use common sense and travel in groups. I would not get dressed up being an old, white-haired guy and walk two blocks to a restaurant all by myself."

With state delegation members scheduled to depart for Ohio today and tomorrow, Cluster said there is a mix of feelings among many.

"I think people are excited to go, but in the back of their minds" is worry, he said.

While Cluster said he doesn't believe Trump's selection of Indiana Gov. Mike Pence as his running mate will do much to quell protests outside, it could achieve some success in ensuring the events inside the Quicken Loans Arena remain orderly.

"I think he [helps] consolidate some of the Ted Cruz supporters who are pretty conservative," Cluster said. "I think he'll help in trying to coalesce some of the Christian right and the Donald Trump factions."

To Helminiak, Trump's selection of Pence is a sign of the presumptive nominee's strength as a manager, fitting well with Trump's surrounding himself with other experienced political figures such as former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich.

"He chose Pence to be the vice presidential candidate because Pence has the experience that Trump doesn't have, the 12 years in Congress and then as a sitting governor," Helminiak said. "[Trump] is not coming with a group of outsiders that says, 'We're going to change everything.' He realizes this because he has spent his career picking good people to do jobs. He doesn't do any work; he picks people to do work."